3DownNation’s 2024 CFL award winners

The CFL will hand out its major awards on Thursday night in Vancouver, honouring seven individuals for their on-field performance this year.

However, just like in years past, the league’s outdated voting system will have as large an effect on the results as straight statistical comparisons. With local voters only able to select one nominee from each team and regional voters limited to one choice per division, the best two candidates rarely end up on the final ballot.

To rectify this, 3DownNation has taken the restrictions off and polled 10 of our contributors to see who the real award winners should be. The results include several victors who weren’t even made finalists by the media at large.

* indicates CFL divisional finalist

Most Outstanding Player: HB Rolan Milligan Jr., Saskatchewan Roughriders

Only one primary defensive player has ever won Most Outstanding Player — B.C. Lions’ linebacker Solomon Elimimian in 2014 — and it’s a shame we won’t see another trailblazer this year. Milligan combined impressive volume with game-changing plays at the halfback position, doing things that we have rarely seen from defensive backs in the CFL. Unlike other MOP candidates, he dominated in two phases of the game, finishing third in the CFL with 20 special teams tackles in addition to his defensive exploits.

Runners-up: QB Bo Levi Mitchell, HAM* | RB Brady Oliveira, WPG*

Most Outstanding Defensive Player: HB Rolan Milligan Jr., Saskatchewan Roughriders*

While Milligan won’t have a chance to actually double-dip on awards night, he gets that distinction here. While linebackers are expected to rack up stats, the 30-year-old’s whopping total of 111 defensive plays is well outside the norm for a halfback. With a league-leading eight interceptions and ten knockdowns proving he knows how to get his hands on the football, there should be little debate about putting him alongside Jovon Johnson as the only defensive backs to ever win this award.

Runners-up: WLB Tyrice Beverette, MTL* | CB Tyrell Ford, WPG

Most Outstanding Canadian: CB Tyrell Ford, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Voters in Winnipeg opted to choose Oliveira over Ford as the best homegrown player but our nationwide contributors strongly disagreed. In a year where Canadians led the CFL in both rushing and receiving for the first time in history, the Niagara Falls, Ont. native’s ascendance to being the league’s top cornerback has been criminally under-praised. His seven interceptions trailed only Milligan and he was a true lock-down player on the field side thanks to his 4.4 speed, making plays nobody else could.

Runners-up: RB Brady Oliveira, WPG* | REC Justin McInnis, BC

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: LG Ryan Hunter, Toronto Argonauts*

The pride of North Bay, Ont., Hunter was the lynchpin for the CFL’s best offensive line this season, allowing a deep rotation of running backs and quarterbacks to succeed. While he played primarily at left guard, it was his ability to push out to left tackle and continue performing at an all-star level down the stretch that truly set him apart. It’s fair to say that versatility is a big reason why the Argos and their pounding rushing attack are in the Grey Cup game.

Runners-up: RG Logan Ferland, SSK* | LG Pier-Olivier Lestage, MTL

Most Outstanding Rookie: WLB Nick Anderson, Edmonton Elks*

This year’s rookie receiving class has been hard to ignore, especially down the stretch, but Anderson’s defensive excellence should supersede those yardage totals. With 111 defensive tackles, he led the CFL in his first season and finished second with 130 total defensive plays. It was rare to find a moment in Elks’ games when the Tulane product wasn’t around the ball and he will be considered among the league’s elite next season — if he doesn’t jump to the NFL.

Runners-up: REC Makai Polk, TOR | REC Shemar Bridges, HAM*

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: P Jake Julien, Edmonton Elks

What does a punter have to do to get recognized for this award? Not only did Julien lead the CFL in all-important net average by a wide margin, but he also shattered the previous league record with a gross average of 54 yards — out-performing a young Jon Ryan by 3.4 yards! Critics will point to his league-leading 15 rouges as evidence he lacked control but will ignore the fact that he also tied for the top spot with eight kicks inside the ten. Plus, what other punter can say they’ve scored a walk-off winner in overtime?

Runners-up: KR Janarion Grant, TOR* | ST Rolan Milligan Jr., SSK

Coach of the Year: Corey Mace, Saskatchewan Roughriders*

Other coaches may have had better records but no one changed a culture more effectively than Corey Mace in Saskatchewan. As a rookie bench boss, the Port Coquitlam, B.C. native did what Craig Dickenson failed to do the past two years: win after Labour Day. He pulled his squad out of a mid-year tailspin to finish 9-8-1, returned to the postseason with a vengeance, and advanced to the West Final. Not bad for year one!

Runners-up: Mike O’Shea, WPG | Jason Maas, MTL*