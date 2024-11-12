Former CFL commissioner Mark Cohon appointed chair of Northern Super League’s board of directors

Former CFL commissioner Mark Cohon will lead Canada’s first professional women’s soccer league after being appointed as the chair of the Northern Super League’s board of directors on Tuesday.

“I am honoured to join the Northern Super League as Chair and look forward to working with the League’s passionate Board of Directors. Diana Matheson and Christina Litz are two tremendous leaders who are building an enduring platform for women’s soccer that will have a tremendous impact on Canadian sport and beyond,” Cohon said in a statement. “This League isn’t just about soccer; it’s about inspiring communities, promoting equality and creating opportunities for future generations. I’m excited to support our talented athletes and bring fans what will be an incredibly exciting, world-class soccer league.”

The 58-year-old executive previously served as CFL commissioner from 2007 until 2015, enjoying one of the longest tenures of anyone in the role. He oversaw the signing of a record TV deal with TSN, the construction of several new stadiums, and the re-institution of a franchise in Ottawa.

After stepping down as commissioner, Cohon served as chairman of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, overseeing the annual Juno Awards. He previously spent time in international marketing roles with the NBA and MLB.

The Northern Super League is a new Canadian professional women’s soccer league, which currently consists of six clubs in key Canadian markets and is set to kick off in spring of 2025. The project was co-founded by former Canadian women’s national team member Diana Matheson.