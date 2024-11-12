The Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have unveiled their uniforms for the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver.

The Argonauts will wear white uniforms with white pants, the same combination they wore in their win over the Toronto Argonauts in the East Final. It’s also the look they fielded on Oct. 11 when they beat the Blue Bombers by a score of 14-11 at Princess Auto Stadium.

Winnipeg will wear blue jerseys with blue pants, breaking a tradition that dates back to 2019. The team has worn white jerseys with gold pants the last four times they reached the Grey Cup, including wins over Hamilton in 2019 and 2021 and losses to Toronto and Montreal in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The Blue Bombers opened as seven-point favourites in this year’s Grey Cup but the line has since grown to double digits. It appears bettors are skeptical of journeyman passer Nick Arbuckle, who will start under centre for the Boatmen after Chad Kelly suffered a fractured leg in the East Final.

Toronto and Winnipeg met twice during the regular season with the Argonauts winning both matchups. They secured a 16-14 victory in overtime in Week 8 as Arbuckle threw for 87 yards in a relief effort. In Week 19, the Blue Bombers failed to find the end zone until the fourth quarter as they fell 14-11 after Collaros was ruled inches short on a controversial third-and-seventeen scramble.

The Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers will meet in the 111st Grey Cup at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 6:00 p.m. EST.