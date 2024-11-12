CFL awards that should exist (and who would win them this year)

There’s nothing wrong with the CFL’s traditional awards — well, that’s not true, there’s room for improvement — but it’s never a bad idea to freshen things up.

Below are five proposed CFL awards below with a winner for each based on the self-evident criteria. Each category also has a handful of honourable mentions, but feel free to debate amongst yourselves who the rightful winner(s) should be.

Comeback Player of the Year — QB Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Just about everyone wrote off the 34-year-old after he threw for 25 touchdowns and 29 interceptions over the past three seasons, failing to resemble the two-time Most Outstanding Player who dominated the CFL in Calgary. However, Mitchell was great this year, throwing for a career-high 5,451 yards — 1,115 more than any other quarterback — with 32 touchdowns and 18 picks, earning the East Division’s nominee for M.O.P.

Honourable mentions: REC Steven Dunbar Jr., Hamilton; QB Jeremiah Masoli, Ottawa; DL Lorenzo Mauldin IV, Ottawa; LB Kyle Wilson, Hamilton

Most Improved Player of the Year — REC Justin McInnis, B.C. Lions

After once being written off as a first-round draft bust, the native of Pierrefonds, Que. was the CFL’s leading receiver this year, making 92 catches for 1,469 yards and seven touchdowns. McInnis entered this season with 1,286 receiving yards and seven scores over 39 career games, putting into perspective how impressively he broke out. As a player without a contract for 2025, the 28-year-old should be atop B.C.’s list of free-agent priorities heading into the off-season.

Honourable mentions: DL Elliott Brown, Edmonton; DB Tyrell Ford, Winnipeg; OL Shane Richards, Edmonton; DB Damon Webb, Ottawa

Most Exciting Player of the Year — REC Kalil Pimpleton, Ottawa Redblacks

It feels criminal that the 24-year-old out of Central Michigan only played eight games this year as he registered 72 touches, making him one of the league’s busiest players when healthy. Pimpleton made the most of his opportunities, recording 45 catches for 715 yards, 25 returns for 489 yards, and four total touchdowns. He averaged 151.4 combined yards per game, which ranked first in the CFL, and had more receiving yardage than Keon Hatcher, Kenny Lawler, DaVaris Daniels, and Shawn Bane Jr.

Honourable mentions: QB Tre Ford, Edmonton; KR Janarion Grant, Toronto; DB Rolan Milligan Jr., Saskatchewan; REC Makai Polk, Toronto

Touchdown of the Year — RB Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

There were plenty of slick scores in the CFL this season but none was better than this incredible catch-and-run from the league’s reigning Most Outstanding Canadian in Week 17. Oliveira caught a short check-down pass from Zach Collaros and turned it into a 33-yard score, breaking four tackles as he spun off contact. After struggling all season to get into the end zone, the Winnipeg native celebrated the score and a 55-27 win with fried chicken in the locker room.

Honourable mentions: REC Cam Echols, Calgary; REC Kenny Lawler, Winnipeg; REC Eugene Lewis, Edmonton; RB William Stanback, B.C.

Game of the Year — Hamilton at Toronto, Week 16

This game had everything: 819 yards of offence, seven lead changes, a touchdown from a six-foot-eight former basketball player, and a 48-yard walk-off, game-winning field goal, all of which was set against the backdrop of an intense rivalry. Though things didn’t work out for the Tiger-Cats in the long run, this win gave them a realistic path to making a late-season playoff push and appeared to be the wake-up call Toronto needed as they won three straight games after this loss to finish second in the East Division.

Honourable mentions: Edmonton at Toronto, Week 3; Montreal at Saskatchewan, Week 11; Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, Week 13; Hamilton at Ottawa, Week 21