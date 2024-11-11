The Montreal Alouettes’ potential 2025 free agent list

The Montreal Alouettes were eliminated from postseason contention on Saturday following a 30-28 loss to the Toronto Argonauts in the East Final.

The upset defeat marked a disappointing end to a season that started promisingly for the defending Grey Cup champions. After starting the year 10-1, the Alouettes went 2-5-1 down the stretch (playoffs included) with three of those losses coming at home.

Quarterback is the most interesting position to watch this off-season in La Belle Province. Cody Fajardo remains under contract for 2025, but his protégé, Davis Alexander, is a pending free agent. Fajardo was under centre for all five of Montreal’s late-season losses, while Alexander, who is six years younger than Fajardo, finished 4-0 as a starter.

Please note that “N” denotes nationals (ie. Canadians), “A” denotes Americans, and “G” denotes Globals.

Quarterback

Davis Alexander (A)

Dominique Davis (A)

Caleb Evans (A)

Running back

Walter Fletcher (A)

Sean Thomas Erlington (N)

Fullback

Regis Cibasu (N)

Receiver

Nate Behar (N)

Kaion Julien-Grant (N)

Reggie White Jr. (A)

Offensive linemen

Philippe Gagnon (N)

Kristian Matte (N)

Defensive linemen

Avery Ellis (A)

Brock Gowanlock (N)

Shawn Lemon (A)

Derek Wiggan (N)

Dylan Wynn (A)

Linebacker

Frederic Chagnon (N)

Alexander Gagné (N)

Defensive back

Kabion Ento (A)

Nafees Lyon (A)

Najee Murray (A)

Reggie Stubblefield (A)

Wesley Sutton (A)

Specialists

David Côté (N)

James Letcher Jr. (A)

Jose Maltos (G)

Joseph Zema (G)