The Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ potential 2025 free agent list

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats failed to qualify for the postseason in 2024 for the first time since 2017 but enter head coach Scott Milanovich’s second offseason with optimism.

After an 0-5 start and losing nine of the team’s first 11 games, the Ticats ended the season as one of the league’s most dangerous teams. Veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell led a high-flying offence, becoming the first CFL passer to throw for over 5,000 yards since 2018 and set a new single-season franchise record in the process.

There is work to be done to keep Hamilton’s momentum going in 2025 as the team must weigh decisions regarding 18 pending free agents.

Please note that “N” denotes nationals (ie. Canadians), “A” denotes Americans, and “G” denotes Globals.

Quarterbacks

None

Running backs

Ante Litre (N)

James Butler (A)

Fullbacks

James Tuck (N)

Receivers

Steven Dunbar Jr. (A)

Brendan O’Leary-Orange (N)

Kiondre Smith (N)

Tyler Ternowski (N)

Offensive linemen

David Beard (N)

Evan Johnson (N)

Joel Figueroa (A)

Defensive linemen

David Menard (N)

Nick Usher (A)

Linebackers

Trevor Hoyte (N)

Enock Makonzo (N)

Carthell Flowers-Lloyd (A)

Defensive backs

Richard Leonard (A)

Jonathan Moxey (A)

Will Sunderland (A)

Defensive back Cameron Dantzler (A), quarterback Harrison Frost (A), offensive lineman Brandon Kemp (A), receiver O.J. Hiliare (A), receiver Justin Marshall (A), defensive end Mario Kendricks (A), defensive tackle Reece Martin (N) and defensive tackle Deionte Knight (N) all finished the year on practice roster, which means they’re free agents.