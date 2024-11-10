Canadian RB Chuba Hubbard runs for single-game, career-high with Carolina Panthers

Canadian running back Chuba Hubbard really enjoyed his trip across the Atlantic Ocean to Germany.

Fresh off signing his four-year, $33.2 million contract extension, which includes $15 million guaranteed, plus $37.2 million in maximum value, Hubbard paid dividends. The Sherwood Park, Alberta native carried the football 28 times for 153 yards and one touchdown along with four receptions for 16 yards.

He led the Panthers to a 20-17 overtime win over the New York Giants in Munich. Carolina has won back-to-back games for the first time this season. In Week 9, Hubbard ran 15 times for 72 yards with two touchdowns in a 23-22 victory at home against the New Orleans Saints.

“To any kid that aspires to be in the NFL, I tell them work hard, trust yourself and don’t let anybody tell you any different that you can’t make it. If you believe in something, go all the way for it,” Hubbard said post-game.

“Work hard and let it all come together.”

The six-foot-one, 210-pound ball-carrier has three 100-yard performances in 2024 and six so far in his four-year career. Through 10 games this season, Hubbard has 161 carries for 818 yards, 5.1 per carry, with six touchdowns plus 30 catches for 124 yards and one TD.

The rising back was selected by the Panthers in the fourth round, 126th overall during 2021 NFL Draft coming out of Oklahoma State University. He has made 34 starts over 59 games while rushing for 2,798 yards along with 108 catches for 702 yards and scoring 20 total touchdowns.

Hubbard led the entire NCAA with 2,094 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore in 2019 and was named the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Year. He finished eighth in voting for the Heisman Trophy, the most prestigious award in college football, but failed to match that production in 2020 as he fought through injury.

The 25-year-old’s CFL rights belong to the Calgary Stampeders, who selected him in the fifth round, 43rd overall during the 2021 CFL Draft. He first drew attention from NCAA scouts when he played at Bev Facey Community High School in his hometown, rushing 458 times for 6,880 yards and 82 touchdowns over three years.

After a bye week, Hubbard takes on the undefeated, two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12.

