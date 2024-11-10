B.C. Lions’ director of player personnel Ryan Rigmaiden declines interview for Elks’ GM job: report

B.C. Lions’ director of player personnel and assistant general manager Ryan Rigmaiden has turned down an offer to interview for the Edmonton Elks’ vacant GM position.

According to a report from TSN’s Farhan Lalji, the Lions granted permission for Rigmaiden to be interviewed but the Spokane, Wash. native declined to participate in the hiring process. He will remain in B.C. through next season.

Rigmaiden rejoined the Lions in November 2020 and was promoted to his current position the following year. He previously served as the team’s director of U.S. scouting from 2014 to 2017, before spending two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as their director of college scouting and winning a Grey Cup in 2019.

Prior to first joining the Lions as a regional scout in 2012, Rigmaiden served as general manager and director of player personnel with the Arena Football League’s Spokane Shock and won back-to-back league championships in 2009 and 2010.

This is not the first time that Rigmaiden has declined an opportunity to become a general manager. He was reportedly offered the job with the Montreal Alouettes following the 2019 season but turned it down due to a number of red flags. Danny Maciocia eventually landed that job, leading the team to a Grey Cup win in 2023.

Elks’ president Chris Morris has set a deadline of November 24 for the hiring of a new general manager. He is expected to interview up to six candidates, including current Ticats’ general manager Ed Hervey.