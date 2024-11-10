3DownNation Podcast: East and West Finals, Kelly’s injury, Toronto-Winnipeg Grey Cup

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the East and West Finals, the fractured leg suffered by Chad Kelly, Loucheiz Purifoy’s epic All-CFL social media rant, Corey Mace’s questionable third-down gamble, Vernon Adams Jr. feeling crushed, Taylor Elgersma lighting it up in the Yates Cup, Canadian quarterback Kurtis Rourke’s big win over Michigan, the passing of sports reporter Ted Wyman, and preview the 111th Grey Cup between the Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Vancouver.

