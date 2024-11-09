Winnipeg Blue Bombers open as touchdown favourites over Toronto Argonauts for 111th Grey Cup

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have opened as seven-point favourites over the Toronto Argonauts to win the 111th Grey Cup.

The Bombers became the fourth team in CFL history to advance to five straight championship games, notching a convincing 38-22 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Final. Quarterback Zach Collaros logged an elite performance, throwing for 301 yards and four touchdowns.

The Argos booked their ticket to their dance earlier in the night, holding off the Montreal Alouettes for a 30-28 win in the East Final. However, a shadow was cast over the celebration as starting quarterback Chad Kelly went down with a broken leg at the end of the third quarter. Backup Nick Arbuckle, who completed five-of-eight passes for 73 yards in the final frame, has already been confirmed as the team’s starter next week.

Toronto and Winnipeg played twice this season, with the Argos prevailing in both matchups. In Week 8, they did not have the services of Kelly but secured a 16-14 victory in overtime off the boot of Lirim Hajrullahu. Arbuckle was 12-of-22 passing for 87 yards in that game, though the team’s only touchdown came on a pick-six from Tarvarus McFadden. In Week 19, the Bombers failed to find the end zone until the fourth quarter and fell 14-11 after Collaros was ruled inches short on a controversial third-and-17 scramble.

The two teams last met in the Grey Cup in 2022, with Toronto winning 24-23 off a last-second blocked field goal from defensive end Robbie Smith. That game notably featured Kelly coming off the bench in the fourth quarter following an injury to then-Argos’ starting QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson. It also marked the first of two consecutive championship losses from Winnipeg, who are 2-2 in title contests since their run began in 2019.

The Bombers (12-7) and Argonauts (12-8) will face off in the 111th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. EST at BC Place in Vancouver.