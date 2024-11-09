Winnipeg Blue Bombers advance to fifth straight Grey Cup with win over Saskatchewan Roughriders

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers punched their ticket to a fifth straight Grey Cup with a 38-22 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Final.

With the win, the Bombers become the fourth team in CFL history to appear in five straight Grey Cup games. The last team to do it was the Edmonton Football Team, which went to six straight games between 1977 and 1982. Winnipeg has gone 2-2 in championships over their run of dominance, losing the last two.

The Bombers came out of the gates hot as Kenny Lawler finished the first quarter with three receptions for 120 yards and two scores. Zach Collaros threw for three touchdowns in the first 20 minutes and helped Winnipeg go up 24-9 at the break.

After punter Adam Korsak called his own number to pick up an important first down early in the third quarter, the Riders were finally able to find the end zone with a one-yard touchdown run from A.J. Ouellette. However, Lawler struck for a third time later in the frame to extend the lead back to two scores and Brady Oliveira took advantage of a failed Saskatchewan third-down gamble to put it away early in the fourth.

Collaros completed 19-of-26 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns in the commanding win, while Lawler had four catches for 177 yards to go along with his hat-trick of scores. Oliveira helped to grind out the clock with 20 carries for 119 yards and one score. Strong-side linebacker Redha Kramdi led the team with nine tackles and a sack, while halfback Evan Holm knocked down four passes.

Riders’ quarterback Trevor Harris was 25-of-43 for 283 yards and a late touchdown in a losing effort, while receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker caught 12 passes for 162. The Saskatchewan defence was held without a takeaway after leading the league through the regular season.

The Bombers (12-7) will face off against the Toronto Argonauts (12-8) in the 111th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. EST from BC Place in Vancouver.