Longtime Winnipeg sports reporter, Ted Wyman passes away

Long-time Winnipeg sports reporter Ted Wyman has passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 58 years old.

On Saturday, the team he covered, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, took to social media with a post honouring his memory prior to taking the field in the West Final.

The Winnipeg Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of long-time Winnipeg Sun Sports Editor, Ted Wyman, and would like to offer condolences to his

many friends and family. Wyman, 58, passed away this morning after a courageous battle with cancer.

A proud Winnipegger who attended Kelvin High School and was a graduate of the Creative Communications program at Red River College, Wyman covered the Blue Bombers extensively for years.

“Ted was immensely respected by Blue Bombers management, coaches and players for his fairness and his knowledge of the team and of the Canadian Football League,” said Wade Miller, Winnipeg Football Club President & CEO. “His passion for the team and the league was always reflected in his writing and reporting. Even more evident was the joy he brought to the stadium every day he was here for a practice or a game. He will be sorely missed.”

Wyman had been employed by the Winnipeg Sun since 2003 and served as the sports editor from 2006 onward. He was best known for his coverage of the Bombers and Winnipeg Jets, as well as Postmedia’s national curling column.

Tributes poured in from across the sports media landscape to honour his contributions to the industry.

News is slowly trickling out, this is hard to share:

We lost our dear friend and colleague Ted Wyman to cancer this morning. Ted fought so hard and wanted so badly to give the public good news. Really, he wanted to get back to work.

I’ll have more to say later. RIP, Tedly. pic.twitter.com/mGgcE1wkB3 — Jeff Hamilton (@jeffkhamilton) November 9, 2024

So sad to pass on the unfortunate news that my friend and colleague Ted Wyman passed away this morning. He was a sporting staple in Winnipeg, a great travelling companion who covered the Jets, Blue Bombers, curling, Olympic sports, and numerous Grey Cups. I love you, Teddy. — Steve Simmons (@simmonssteve) November 9, 2024

Teddy Wyman just enjoyed living. Ted loved covering football and curling and especially the Olympics. Burned the candle at both ends like no other, regaling in stories and laughs. Genuinely cared for people. Rest easy, Uncle Teddy. The delicate one. pic.twitter.com/jjDaX808IL — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) November 9, 2024

Ted loved covering the team, and every day he showed up to the stadium with a smile and an inviting personality. Players loved him. Sharing an afternoon of offseason beers and sun on the beach in Mexico became an annual thing for us – he loved it out there. This is such a… https://t.co/pZuwopz0Po — Darren Cameron (@Darren_Cameron) November 9, 2024

Rest in Peace + Power, my friend. I will miss you, and will be reminded of all the great times we had together at work and at play — whenever I go to a Grey Cup, kick back to watch a football practice, or reminisce about the beginning of my career and the amazing friend you… https://t.co/YVv988wRJf — Darrin Bauming (@DarrinBauming) November 9, 2024

Just terrible news. Never knew Ted not to have a smile on his face. The FRC suite next week won’t be the same without him. Such a good man. My condolences to all of Ted’s family & friends🙏🏽💔 https://t.co/efD0CiGVa6 — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) November 9, 2024

This is a tough day for anyone who knew Ted. Such a good soul and no one loved to talk football over a beer or two more than he did. I will miss those times. https://t.co/45G3YjcQxw — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) November 9, 2024

Tough one today for many of us with the passing of Ted Wyman, a long-time friend and colleague.

Indulge me, if you will, with a quick story that highlights some of the qualities that made him such a good buddy…

A few years ago when I was still at the Freep we were both on a Jets… https://t.co/UbWkkonEhk — Ed Tait (@EdTaitWFC) November 9, 2024

Grey Cups, bonspiels, Olympics and hundreds of games in between. We competed, shared rental cars, meals and bar tabs. Godspeed, Ted. Say hey to Randy for us all. https://t.co/76kQYrJxqm — gary lawless (@garylawless) November 9, 2024



Wyman’s last published article came on May 21, 2024, before stepping away to undergo treatment for multiple myeloma. He leaves behind his partner Kim, son Chris, and daughter Emily, as well as brothers Chris and Jeff.

3DownNation extends its deepest condolences to the Wyman family at this difficult time.