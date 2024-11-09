Longtime Winnipeg sports reporter, Ted Wyman passes away

3Down Staff
Photo courtesy: Ted Wyman on Facebook

Long-time Winnipeg sports reporter Ted Wyman has passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 58 years old.

On Saturday, the team he covered, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, took to social media with a post honouring his memory prior to taking the field in the West Final.

The Winnipeg Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of long-time Winnipeg Sun Sports Editor, Ted Wyman, and would like to offer condolences to his
many friends and family. Wyman, 58, passed away this morning after a courageous battle with cancer.

A proud Winnipegger who attended Kelvin High School and was a graduate of the Creative Communications program at Red River College, Wyman covered the Blue Bombers extensively for years.

“Ted was immensely respected by Blue Bombers management, coaches and players for his fairness and his knowledge of the team and of the Canadian Football League,” said Wade Miller, Winnipeg Football Club President & CEO. “His passion for the team and the league was always reflected in his writing and reporting. Even more evident was the joy he brought to the stadium every day he was here for a practice or a game. He will be sorely missed.”

Wyman had been employed by the Winnipeg Sun since 2003 and served as the sports editor from 2006 onward. He was best known for his coverage of the Bombers and Winnipeg Jets, as well as Postmedia’s national curling column.

Tributes poured in from across the sports media landscape to honour his contributions to the industry.


Wyman’s last published article came on May 21, 2024, before stepping away to undergo treatment for multiple myeloma. He leaves behind his partner Kim, son Chris, and daughter Emily, as well as brothers Chris and Jeff.

3DownNation extends its deepest condolences to the Wyman family at this difficult time.

