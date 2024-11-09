Around U Sports: Regina Rams ride four interceptions to Hardy Cup upset over Saskatchewan

The four U Sports conference champions were crowned on Saturday, with one unranked team pulling a massive upset. We now know who will face off in next weekend’s national semi-final games but before that, let’s dig into the weekend that was.

Around U Sports is a weekly feature on 3DownNation that takes readers across the country to summarize collegiate football action from all four conferences. It will run for the full season through the Vanier Cup in Kingston, Ont. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Mais ouiiii!! Olivier Cool!!! 𝐌𝐓𝐋 10 – 𝐋𝐀𝐕 12 (13:32, 2e quart) #GoLaval pic.twitter.com/dAdv1NoylV — Rouge et Or (@rougeetor) November 9, 2024

Dunsmore Cup: No. 1 Montreal Carabins, 17 — No. 3 Laval Rouge et Or, 22

Despite their top national ranking, the defending Vanier Cup champion Carabins couldn’t overcome being sent on the road for the Dunsmore Cup. Last year’s Hec Crighton trophy winner, Jonathan Senecal, threw for 233 yards and a pair of touchdowns but was sacked four times by the Rouge et Or. That included 2.5 quarterback takedowns for Loic Brodeur, who also forced a key fumble in the fourth quarter. All-star receiver Olivier Cool was the star of the show for Laval, catching 10 passes for 144 yards and an early third-quarter score to take the lead. The home side never relinquished control, going on to win their 17th RSEQ title.

Yates Cup: No. 4 Western Mustangs, 31 — No. 2 Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks, 51

The oldest trophy in North American football lived up to its legacy in version 116, as the OUA’s top two teams combined for 82 points despite Laurier remaining in control for much of the afternoon. Western held thousand-yard receiver Ethan Jordan to just two catches for 30 yards but couldn’t silence conference MVP Taylor Elgersma in the process, as the Hec Crighton finalist threw for 306 yards, four touchdowns, and just one interception. Mustangs’ QB Evan Hillock threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns of his own, while Keanu Yazbeck averaged 13.8 yards per carry en route to 124 yards and two scores on the ground. The Golden Hawks got 170 yards and a major of their own from running back Tanner Nelmes, while his backup Darion Bacik-Hadden threw a pop-pass touchdown to help pull away in the third quarter.

Loney Bowl: Saint Mary’s Huskies, 22 — No. 6 Bishop’s Gaiters, 25

After a dominant regular season, the Bishop’s Gaiters needed triple overtime to capture their first-ever Loney Bowl title. In a duel of kickers, Xavier Gervais hit all six of his attempts, including the winner for the Gaiters, while Adam Johnston hit five for the Huskies before missing a 44-yarder in the final extra frame. Saint Mary’s quarterback Allan Young was held to just 101 yards and threw three interceptions, but his defence recovered four fumbles to keep things competitive. Bishop’s running back David Chaloux was the top player on either offence, carrying 20 times for 160 yards and a touchdown, while President’s Trophy nominee Alex Macdonald notched 8.5 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and an interception.

𝗔 𝗣𝗜𝗖𝗞 𝗦𝗜𝗫 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗥𝗔𝗠𝗦 🐏 Carson Sombach picks it off and dashes into the end zone. Wow! It’s the third lead change of the game. Rams back in front! @reginarams x @BioSteelSports Q3 5:13 | REG 18 • SSK 14 pic.twitter.com/e4qZeLcbNp — Canada West (@CanadaWest) November 9, 2024

Hardy Cup: Regina Rams, 19 — No. 10 Saskatchewan Huskies, 14

The Regina Rams were heavy underdogs but pulled out a nailbiter over their provincial rivals to win the second Hardy Cup in school history. Saskatchewan went up by two scores early thanks to a pair of touchdowns from all-star receiver Daniel Wiebe, but Huskies’ quarterback Anton Amundrud was picked off four times to turn the tide in favour of the visitors. Carson Sombach gave Regina the lead with a 45-yard pick-six in the third quarter, while Jackson Sombach, Colin McKellar, and Jacob Tkachuk all hauled in interceptions of their own. Jacob Dakiniewich had a forced fumble and a sack, while Emmett Steadman scored the team’s lone offensive touchdown on a five-yard pass from quarterback Noah Pelletier. After a 3-5 regular season, the Rams are Canada West champions for the first time since 2000 and will host a national semi-final next week.

Playoff Schedule

Uteck Bowl (OUA vs. AUS)

Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks at Bishop’s Gaiters (Nov. 16, 12:00 p.m. EST)

Mitchell Bowl (RSEQ vs. Canada West)

Laval Rouge et Or at Regina Rams (Nov. 16, 3:00 p.m. EST)