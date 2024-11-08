Ottawa Redblacks part ways with defensive coordinator Barron Miles

The Ottawa Redblacks have mutually agreed to part ways with defensive coordinator Barron Miles.

“Barron has served our football club with class and professionalism over the last two seasons,” Redblacks’ head coach Bob Dyce said in a statement. “We thank him for his contributions to our team, and wish him nothing but the best going forward.”

The Redblacks lost the East Semi-Final to the Toronto Argonauts last Saturday by a score of 58-38, tying the record for the highest scoring playoff game in CFL history. That was inflated by the team allowing three explosive passing plays of over 30 yards, two of which went for touchdowns, while only forcing two incompletions from opposing QB Chad Kelly.

Under Miles, Ottawa finished sixth in average offensive points (26.3) and net yards allowed (370.1) in 2024. They were the third-rated run defence and sixth-rated pass defence in the league, tying for second in sacks (39) and sixth in takeaways (31). However, the allowed 31 passes of over 30 yards — third-worst in the CFL.

Miles was hired by the Redblacks on December 5, 2022, and has called the Ottawa defence for the past two seasons. Prior to that he held the same role with the Montreal Alouettes for two years before being fired mid-season in 2022. He finished that year assisting with the Bishop’s University Gaiters.

Inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2018, the 50-year-old spent 12 years in the CFL as a defensive back, seven seasons with the Alouettes and five with the B.C. Lions. He hoisted the Grey Cup twice as a player in 2002 with Montreal and in 2006 with B.C. The six-time league all-star made 66 career interceptions — second-most in CFL history — during his playing days. He also holds the league record for most blocked kicks with 13.

The Roselle, N.J. native entered the CFL coaching ranks in 2010 as a defensive assistant with the B.C. Lions for two seasons. In 2015, he served as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ defensive backs coach, after spending the previous three seasons in the same position with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He was Edmonton’s defensive backs and player development coach from 2016 through 2019. As a coach, he won Grey Cups with B.C. in 2011 and with Saskatchewan in 2013.