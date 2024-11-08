Canadian LB Fraser Sopik returns for Argos in East Final

The Toronto Argonauts will have a couple of impactful National players back in the lineup for the Eastern Final, including linebacker Fraser Sopik.

The 27-year-old defender has been out for a month with a hand injury but will return to action this week. He is expected to back-up American rookie Isaac Darkangelo, who logged 35 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, and a forced fumble in eight games this year.

Sopik has enjoyed a career year since joining the Argonauts in free agency this offseason, establishing himself as a starter at weakside linebacker prior to the injury. Through 15 games, he has amassed 57 defensive tackles — nearly double his previous career total of 33 — while adding six special teams tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble.

Also returning to the lineup is defensive back Jonathan Edouard, who appeared in six games and made three starts at cornerback earlier this year before suffering a serious arm injury. The Florida native, who counts as a National after graduating from Carleton, notched six defensive tackles, a special teams tackle, and an interception. He’ll now provide depth in the secondary behind safety Royce Metchie.

To make room for the moves, rookie Canadian defensive end Tyson Hergott and defensive back Tyshon Blackburn have been returned to the practice roster, as has American defensive tackle Jordan Williams.

American receiver Damonte Coxie remains a game-time decision after missing last week’s East Semi-Final with a knee injury. The six-foot-three, 200-pound target made 59 catches for 860 yards and four touchdowns over 17 games this season, setting new career highs in receptions and yardage. He was the team’s second-leading receiver behind rookie Makai Polk.

If Coxie is unable to go, it is expected that Williams will re-enter the lineup as he did last week.

The Toronto Argonauts (11-8) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (12-5-1) for the Eastern Final on Saturday, November 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EST at Percival Molson Stadium.