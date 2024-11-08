Calgary to host 113th Grey Cup at McMahon Stadium in 2026

The Grey Cup game is heading back to Calgary in 2026.

The Canadian Football League announced on Friday that the 113th edition of the CFL’s championship game will be played at McMahon Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

“We’re beyond thrilled to bring the Grey Cup back to Calgary in 2026,” outgoing CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. “And of course, we’re most excited for Canadian football fans everywhere. Whether you’re from the East Coast and you’ve never experienced the Grey Cup or you’re Calgarian and this will be your 50th, we can’t wait for you to see what’s in store. We were blown away by the Stampeders’ bid and we look forward to seeing their incredible vision transformed into reality.”

This will be the sixth time that Calgary has hosted the Grey Cup, with the game previously played at McMahon in 1975, 1993, 2000, 2009 and 2019. Following the last championship game in the stadium five years ago, Ambrosie and others publicly suggested it would be the final one ever played at the venue due to its deteriorating conditions.

That appears to have changed, though it is unclear whether there is any plan by the city or province to update the 64-year-old stadium in the two years prior to the event.

“We thank the CFL, the Board of Governors and Commissioner Randy Ambrosie for this opportunity,” Stampeders president Jay McNeil said as part of the announcement. “We also thank our partners at the City of Calgary, the Province of Alberta and Tourism Calgary for their support in this endeavour and we look forward to working together to host a spectacular Grey Cup.

“Calgary has a longstanding tradition of hosting world-class events and we know the city will rise to the occasion in 2026 and deliver an incredible experience for fans from across the country.”

The last Grey Cup hosted in Calgary attracted a crowd of 35,440 as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Keith Urban performed the half-time show.

“Tourism Calgary is thrilled to have partnered with the Calgary Stampeders to bid and win the 2026 Grey Cup,” Tourism Calgary CEO Alisha Reynolds said in a statement. “This event will not only deliver upwards of $50 million economic impact driving big business for our hotels, restaurants and retailers, it will also bring together our love for Canadian football and showcase our Blue Sky City hospitality. We can’t wait to welcome fans of all ages from across the country to experience this memorable event.”

The 111th Grey Cup is slated to be played on Sunday, November 17th at BC Place in Vancouver. The game will take place in Winnipeg next season, before going to Calgary.