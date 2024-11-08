Brandon Alexander returns for Winnipeg Blue Bombers in West Final

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will have Brandon Alexander back in the starting lineup when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Final.

The 31-year-old native of Orlando, Fla. has missed the past month due to a hand injury he suffered in the team’s win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He made 57 tackles and one forced fumble over 16 games this season before being replaced in the starting lineup by Jake Kelly. Alexander is one of the team’s longest-tenured players, having made 268 defensive tackles, 20 special teams tackles, eight interceptions, and seven forced fumbles over 89 career CFL games since joining the Blue Bombers in 2017.

The club may also have Kyrie Wilson back as their starting weak-side linebacker, though he’s been listed as a game-time decision. The 32-year-old native of Fresno, Calif. played only eight regular season games this year and has dressed just once since the end of July. He recorded 28 tackles and one sack this season, making seven starts at weak-side linebacker and one start at middle linebacker. In total, Wilson has made 161 defensive tackles, 15 special teams tackles, six sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble over 51 career CFL games.

Winnipeg has also made a change along the defensive line, moving defensive tackles Jamal Woods and Devin Adams to the one-game injured list. Miles Fox will start alongside Jake Thomas despite dressing for only three games during the regular season due to injury, making three defensive tackles.

The Blue Bombers will dress only six defensive linemen, which seems fitting based on head coach Mike O’Shea’s comments following the Banjo Bowl in September. When asked about his team’s lack of pressure on Trevor Harris, he credited the quarterback for getting rid of the ball quickly, joking that he sometimes wants his team’s defence to rush only one defender on obvious passing downs. As such, expect Winnipeg to often drop nine defenders back in coverage on second-and-long.

Nick Taylor, who signed with the team last month, will dress in a depth role at boundary halfback. The 36-year-old won a Grey Cup as a member of the Blue Bombers in 2021 but hasn’t played a game all year. He made 25 defensive tackles, one special teams tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble over 11 games with the Calgary Stampeders last season. O’Shea credited Taylor’s speed and communication skills this week, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he came in as an extra defender on passing downs.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (11-7) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-8-1) for the West Final on Saturday, Nov. 9. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST and the game has already sold out.