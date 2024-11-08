3DownNation’s 2024 CFL all-stars

On Thursday, the Canadian Football League unveiled their All-CFL team for the 2024 season, honouring the best in the league at every position.

However, not everybody was satisfied with the results. Fans engaged in their usual debates, while certain players took to social media to express their outrage at being omitted. These controversies are unavoidable in pro sports but seem to happen with even more frequency in a league that sometimes prioritizes divisional representation over true talent in the voting process.

3DownNation endeavours to change that. As we have for the past several seasons, we polled eight of our own contributors — some already registered FRC voters and others not — to put together a pair of all-star teams without respect to division. While the results matched-up with media consensus in some areas, others provide fascinating alternatives that were underrated by the broader voting base.

Please note that “N” denotes nationals (ie. Canadians), “A” denotes Americans, and “G” denotes Globals. Players who also appeared on the official All-CFL team are marked with an asterisk.

Quarterback: Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (A)*

There wasn’t much need to overthink this one. Mitchell is the first CFL quarterback since 2018 to surpass 5,000 yards through the air and did so in spectacular fashion. He threw for 1,115 more yards, eight more touchdowns, and had four more 300-yard games than the next best pivot in every category. At 34-years-old, Bo is back and maybe better than ever.

Second team: Trevor Harris, SSK (A)

Running back: Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (N)*

Another no-brainer, Oliveira reigns supreme as the CFL’s yards from scrimmage leader and undisputed top back. After a rocky start to the year, he compiled 1,353 yards along the ground and added another 476 through the air to force the Bombers back into contention. With an impressive average of 101.6 all-purpose yards per game and 12 explosive plays to his credit, he can change the course of any contest.

Second team: Justin Rankin, EDM (A)

Receiver: Justin Hardy, Ottawa Redblacks (A)* | Justin McInnis, B.C. Lions (N)* | Makai Polk, Toronto Argonauts (A) | Reggie Begelton, Calgary Stampeders (A)* | Eugene Lewis, Edmonton Elks (A)*

A couple of other slam-dunk picks pockmark the receiving core, as our voters saw fit to unanimously select Hardy as the league’s reception leader (97) and McInnis as the yardage king (1,469). Also ultimately getting the nod was the league leader in receiving touchdowns, Eugene Lewis (10), and veteran all-star Reggie Begelton, who fought valiantly for a horrendous Stampeders team. However, the receiving group also featured our voters’ first big surprise as they rewarded rookie Makai Polk with a spot after he turned into the CFL’s most dangerous deep threat over the second half of the year.

Second team: Shemar Bridges, HAM (A) | Tyson Philpot, MTL (N) | Kalil Pimpleton, OTT (A) | Tim White, HAM (A)* | Samuel Emilus, SSK (N)

Offensive line: Martez Ivey, Edmonton Elks (A) | Dejon Allen, Toronto Argonauts (A)* | Ryan Hunter, Toronto Argonauts (N)* | Logan Ferland, Saskatchewan Roughriders (N)* | Justin Lawrence, Montreal Alouettes (N)

The CFL’s reigning Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, Dejon Allen, was honoured as an an all-star tackle for the second year in a row by our voters, while this year’s two finalists, Ryan Hunter and Logan Ferland, also made the list. Both of those players were selected as guards, although their resumes are boosted by exceptional stints pinch-hitting at tackle and centre, respectively. Edmonton Elks’ left tackle Martez Ivey gets a much-deserved selection for his stellar performance in the run game this year, while Montreal Alouettes’ centre Justin Lawrence finally avoids being overlooked in favour of reputation picks.

Second team: Brendan Bordner, HAM (A) | Josh Coker, CGY (A)| Pier-Olivier Lestage, MTL (N) | Coulter Woodmansey, HAM (N) | Mark Korte, EDM (N)

Defensive line: Lorenzo Mauldin IV, Ottawa Redblacks (A)* | Casey Sayles, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (A) | Jake Ceresna, Toronto Argonauts (A)* | Malik Carney, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)

After a down year in 2023, defensive end Lorenzo Mauldin IV was back in full force this year by leading the league in pressures and tying for the top spot with eight sacks. Also in that five-way tie was defensive tackle Jake Ceresna, who met all of the Argos expectations after they acquired him by leading the best pass rush in the league. Casey Sayles proved to be a similar disruptive force in the interior down the QEW with a fraction of the same recognition, while defensive end Malik Carney might be the most underrated player in the CFL with just four sacks but a pressure rate nearing 18 percent.

Second team: Willie Jefferson, WPG (A)* | Michael Wakefield, OTT (A) | Ralph Holley, TOR (A) | Folarin Orimolade, TOR (A)

Linebacker: Tyrice Beverette, Montreal Alouettes (A)* | Jameer Thurman, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A) | Adarius Pickett, Ottawa Redblacks (A)

Tyrice Beverette was the easy choice at weak-side linebacker after leading the CFL with 137 defensive plays this season, but stats aren’t everything. Our voters were compelled by Jameer Thurman’s much humbler numbers at middle linebacker and instead priviledged his presence at the centre of a dominant defence. At strong-side linebacker, they were also willing to overlook significant time missed from Adarius Pickett, unanimously believing him to be head and shoulders above anyone else at the position.

Second team: Nick Anderson, EDM (A)* | Wynton McManis, TOR (A) | C.J. Reavis, SSK (A)*

Defensive back: Tyrell Ford, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (N)* | Rolan Milligan Jr., Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)* | Loucheiz Purifoy, Edmonton Elks (A) | Deatrick Nichols, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (A) | Marcus Sayles, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)*

The CFL’s top two takeaway artists easily make this list, as Canadian Tyrell Ford established himself as the league’s best cornerback this year and halfback Rolan Milligan Jr. was a deserving M.O.P. contender. Marcus Sayles also gets some more love at corner after being left on the scrap heap by B.C. to start the year. Safety Loucheiz Purifoy can direct his criticisms elsewhere as he earned our contributor’s votes, while halfback Deatrick Nichols remains elite despite generating fewer turnovers than his contemporaries.

Second team: Kabion Ento, MTL (A) | DaShaun Amos, TOR (A) | Stavros Katsantonis, HAM (N) | Damon Webb, OTT (A)*| Garry Peters, BC (A)

Special teams: Sean Whyte, B.C. Lions (N)* | Jake Julien, Edmonton Elks (N)* | Janarion Grant, Toronto Argonauts (A)* | Jack Cassar, Toronto Argonauts (N)

While some of our contributors valued distance over efficiency, a plurality of voters still recognized Sean Whyte as the top kicker thanks to his 94.3 percent average. Punter Jake Julien was a consensus choice after setting a new CFL record at 54 yards per kick, as was Janarion Grant as the league leader in return touchdowns. Big Canadian linebacker Jack Cassar got the 3Down-exclusive special teams coverage spot after tying for the league lead with 22 tackles.

Second team: Sergio Castillo, WPG (A) | John Haggerty, TOR (G) | James Letcher Jr., MTL (A) | A.J. Allen, SSK (N)