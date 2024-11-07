The B.C. Lions’ potential 2025 free agent list

The B.C. Lions season came to an end this past weekend with a loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Semi-Final, killing their dreams of hoisting the Grey Cup on home soil.

It was the final blow in an underwhelming season for the 9-9 club, as the Lions went over the salary cap to bring in quarterback Nathan Rourke and defensive end Mathieu Betts mid-season. Neither NFL addition paid off in terms of the results on the field and the team will now need to move either Rourke or incumbent QB Vernon Adams Jr. this offseason.

With the Canadian pivot the likely choice to remain, B.C. will face some tough financial decisions as they attempt to balance re-signing more than 30 pending free agents with his status as the CFL’s highest-paid player next season.

Please note that “N” denotes nationals (ie. Canadians), “A” denotes Americans, and “G” denotes Globals.

Quarterbacks

None

Running backs

Jeshrun Antwi (N)

William Stanback (A)

Fullbacks

David Mackie (N)

Receivers

Justin McInnis (N)

Offensive linemen

Sukh Chungh (N)

Michael Couture (N)

David Knevel (N)

Andrew Peirson (N)

Kent Perkins (A)

Chris Schleuger (A)

Defensive linemen

Joshua Archibald (N)

Joshua Banks (A)

Mathieu Betts (N)

Nathan Cherry (N)

Tibo Debaillie (G)

Marcus Moore (A)

Pete Robertson (A)

Linebackers

Bo Lokombo (N)

Isaiah Messam (N)

Defensive backs

Jalon Edwards-Cooper (A)

Ciante Evans (A)

Adrian Greene (N)

T.J. Lee (A)

Patrice Rene (N)

Garry Peters (A)

Emmanuel Rugamba (A)

Specialists

Stefan Flintoft (A)

Riley Pickett (N)

Sean Whyte (N)

Receiver Jared Bernhardt (A), defensive back Tyler Coyle (A), defensive end Juliano Falaniko (A), punter Carl Meyer (G), defensive back Jordan Perryman (A), receiver Kieran Poissant (N), defensive back Charlie Ringland (N), running back Jordan Terrell (A), receiver Ezechiel Tieide (N), defensive back A.J. Uzodinma (A) all finished the year on the practice roster, which means they automatically became free agents at the conclusion of the season.