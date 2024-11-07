Laurier QB Taylor Elgersma named OUA Most Outstanding Player for second time

By
3Down Staff
-
Photo courtesy: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography

Wilfrid Laurier University quarterback Taylor Elgersma has won the Larry Haylor Award as the most outstanding player in Ontario University Athletics for the second year in a row, taking the first step toward winning the Hec Crighton Trophy.

The six-foot-six, 212-pound passer led the Golden Hawks to their first undefeated 8-0 regular season since 2005, capturing the number-one ranking nationally for the first time since 1995. He completed 178-of-239 passes (74.5 percent) for 2,634 yards, 20 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Elgersma led the country with a passer efficiency rating of 187.5, while also topping the charts in terms of yardage and touchdowns thrown. He also rushed 34 times for 185 yards and scored six touchdowns on the ground to become the first back-to-back OUA M.O.P. since Tommy Denison in 2003.

The London, Ont. native will now compete against the other three conference M.O.P.s for a chance to win the Hec Crighton Trophy as the national player of the year. The last OUA player to capture the award was Waterloo quarterback Tre Ford in 2021, while a Laurier player has not won since QB Bill Kubas in 1994.

Two of the conference’s other major awards went to members of the rival Western Mustangs. Safety Jackson Findlay of North Vancouver, B.C. was named the top defensive player after collecting 29.5 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble this year and will now vie for the President’s Trophy. Offensive tackle Erik Anderson of London, Ont. was named the top lineman and will be eligible for the J.P. Metras Trophy.

McMaster receiver Jackson Taylor was voted as the conference’s top rookie after catching 32 passes for 400 yards and four touchdowns, putting himself in contention for the Peter Gorman Trophy. Ottawa quarterback Ben Maracle earned a nomination for the prestigious Russ Jackson Award for outstanding community involvement as a student-athlete. Laurier’s Michael Faulds was named Coach of the Year, while Western’s receiver coach P.J. Edgeworth was honoured as the top assistant.

In awards without a national equivalent, Ottawa linebacker Kwabena-Nana Gyimah received the Bernie Custis Champion of EDI Award for his commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Kevin Baird was given the Ken Green Officials Award of Merit for his work as a referee.

The conference also unveiled its list of 2024 all-stars on Thursday. Laurier and Western tied with eight representatives on the first team, though the Mustangs had two members of the second team compared to one for the Golden Hawks.

FIRST TEAM ALL-STARS 

Quarterback

Taylor Elgersma

Laurier

Running Back 

Jared Chisari 

Queen’s 

Running Back 

Charles Asselin 

Ottawa 

Receiver 

Seth Robertson 

Western 

Receiver 

Raidan Thorne 

Laurier 

Receiver 

Ethan Jordan 

Laurier 

Receiver 

Kaseem Ferdinand 

Carleton 

Fullback/ Tight End/ H-Back 

Sebastian Parsalidis 

Laurier 

Centre 

Alex Berwick 

Western 

Offensive Tackle 

Erik Andersen 

Western 

Offensive Tackle 

Cooper Hamilton 

Laurier 

Offensive Guard 

 Josh Rietveld 

Laurier 

Offensive Guard 

Mitchel Schechinger 

Guelph 

Defensive Tackle 

Darien Newell 

Queen’s 

Defensive Tackle 

Max von Muehldorfer 

Western 

Defensive End 

Kolade Amusan 

Windsor 

Defensive End 

Ifenna Onyeka 

Carleton 

Linebacker 

Justin Pace 

Queen’s 

Linebacker 

Riley MacLeod 

Western 

SAM Linebacker 

Anthony Moretuzzo 

Guelph 

Free Safety 

Jackson Findlay 

Western 

Halfback 

Robert Springer 

Windsor 

Halfback 

Johari Hastings 

Laurier 

Cornerback 

Richard Aduboffour 

Western 

Cornerback 

Istvan Assibo-Dadzie 

Windsor 

Punter 

Michael Horvat 

McMaster 

Kicker 

Brian Garrity 

Western 

Returner 

Tayshaun Jackson 

Laurier 

Rush/Cover 

Caleb Sargeant 

Guelph 

SECOND TEAM ALL-STARS 

Quarterback 

Keagan Hall 

McMaster 

Running Back 

Tanner Nelmes 

Laurier 

Running Back 

Donavin Milloy 

Guelph 

Receiver 

Tristan Ready 

Carleton 

Receiver 

Vyshonne Janusas 

Guelph 

Receiver 

Willem Arseneau 

Guelph 

Receiver 

Nathan Falconi 

Queen’s 

Fullback/ Tight End/ H-Back 

Matteo Trifon 

Windsor 

Centre 

Ethan Pyle 

Guelph 

Offensive Tackle 

Patrick Lavoie 

Carleton 

Offensive Tackle 

Tristan Fortin 

Ottawa 

Offensive Guard 

Philippe Cote 

Western 

Offensive Guard 

Owen Mueller 

Windsor 

Defensive Tackle 

Melyk George 

Windsor 

Defensive Tackle 

Robert Keyes-Wilson 

Guelph 

Defensive End 

Silas Hubert 

Queen’s 

Defensive End 

Soren Hallschmid 

Western 

Linebacker 

Devin Veresuk 

Windsor 

Linebacker 

Peyton Ryder 

York 

SAM Linebacker 

Brody Clark 

York 

Free Safety 

Kevin Victome 

Ottawa 

Halfback 

Patrick Cumberbatch 

Ottawa 

Halfback 

Keegan Vanek 

Queen’s 

Cornerback 

Denny Ferdinand 

Ottawa 

Cornerback 

Kyle Simon-Guerin 

Guelph 

Punter 

Cole Crossett 

Waterloo 

Kicker 

Michael Horvat 

McMaster 

Returner 

Iain St. Arnault 

Queen’s 

Rush/Cover 

DJ Ryan 

Queen’s 

ALL-ROOKIE TEAM 

Receiver 

Jackson Taylor 

McMaster 

Linebacker 

Marco Piccioni 

Windsor 

Offensive Lineman 

Simon Doncaster 

Queen’s 

Defensive Lineman 

Matteo Laquintana 

Laurier 

Offensive Lineman 

Jayden Savage 

York 

Defensive Back 

Oskar Mcphie 

Toronto 

Offensive Lineman 

Jett Hudson 

Carleton 

Defensive Back 

Evan Lakatos 

Guelph 

Defensive Back 

Thomas Silcox 

Western 

Defensive Lineman 

Jack Lausch 

Waterloo 

Wide Receiver 

Romeo Lussier 

Ottawa 

The Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks (9-0) are scheduled to host the Western Mustangs (9-1) for the 116th playing of the Yates Cup on Saturday, November 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EDT.

