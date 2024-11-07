Laurier QB Taylor Elgersma named OUA Most Outstanding Player for second time

Wilfrid Laurier University quarterback Taylor Elgersma has won the Larry Haylor Award as the most outstanding player in Ontario University Athletics for the second year in a row, taking the first step toward winning the Hec Crighton Trophy.

The six-foot-six, 212-pound passer led the Golden Hawks to their first undefeated 8-0 regular season since 2005, capturing the number-one ranking nationally for the first time since 1995. He completed 178-of-239 passes (74.5 percent) for 2,634 yards, 20 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Elgersma led the country with a passer efficiency rating of 187.5, while also topping the charts in terms of yardage and touchdowns thrown. He also rushed 34 times for 185 yards and scored six touchdowns on the ground to become the first back-to-back OUA M.O.P. since Tommy Denison in 2003.

The London, Ont. native will now compete against the other three conference M.O.P.s for a chance to win the Hec Crighton Trophy as the national player of the year. The last OUA player to capture the award was Waterloo quarterback Tre Ford in 2021, while a Laurier player has not won since QB Bill Kubas in 1994.

Two of the conference’s other major awards went to members of the rival Western Mustangs. Safety Jackson Findlay of North Vancouver, B.C. was named the top defensive player after collecting 29.5 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble this year and will now vie for the President’s Trophy. Offensive tackle Erik Anderson of London, Ont. was named the top lineman and will be eligible for the J.P. Metras Trophy.

McMaster receiver Jackson Taylor was voted as the conference’s top rookie after catching 32 passes for 400 yards and four touchdowns, putting himself in contention for the Peter Gorman Trophy. Ottawa quarterback Ben Maracle earned a nomination for the prestigious Russ Jackson Award for outstanding community involvement as a student-athlete. Laurier’s Michael Faulds was named Coach of the Year, while Western’s receiver coach P.J. Edgeworth was honoured as the top assistant.

In awards without a national equivalent, Ottawa linebacker Kwabena-Nana Gyimah received the Bernie Custis Champion of EDI Award for his commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Kevin Baird was given the Ken Green Officials Award of Merit for his work as a referee.

The conference also unveiled its list of 2024 all-stars on Thursday. Laurier and Western tied with eight representatives on the first team, though the Mustangs had two members of the second team compared to one for the Golden Hawks.

FIRST TEAM ALL-STARS Quarterback Taylor Elgersma Laurier Running Back Jared Chisari Queen’s Running Back Charles Asselin Ottawa Receiver Seth Robertson Western Receiver Raidan Thorne Laurier Receiver Ethan Jordan Laurier Receiver Kaseem Ferdinand Carleton Fullback/ Tight End/ H-Back Sebastian Parsalidis Laurier Centre Alex Berwick Western Offensive Tackle Erik Andersen Western Offensive Tackle Cooper Hamilton Laurier Offensive Guard Josh Rietveld Laurier Offensive Guard Mitchel Schechinger Guelph Defensive Tackle Darien Newell Queen’s Defensive Tackle Max von Muehldorfer Western Defensive End Kolade Amusan Windsor Defensive End Ifenna Onyeka Carleton Linebacker Justin Pace Queen’s Linebacker Riley MacLeod Western SAM Linebacker Anthony Moretuzzo Guelph Free Safety Jackson Findlay Western Halfback Robert Springer Windsor Halfback Johari Hastings Laurier Cornerback Richard Aduboffour Western Cornerback Istvan Assibo-Dadzie Windsor Punter Michael Horvat McMaster Kicker Brian Garrity Western Returner Tayshaun Jackson Laurier Rush/Cover Caleb Sargeant Guelph

SECOND TEAM ALL-STARS Quarterback Keagan Hall McMaster Running Back Tanner Nelmes Laurier Running Back Donavin Milloy Guelph Receiver Tristan Ready Carleton Receiver Vyshonne Janusas Guelph Receiver Willem Arseneau Guelph Receiver Nathan Falconi Queen’s Fullback/ Tight End/ H-Back Matteo Trifon Windsor Centre Ethan Pyle Guelph Offensive Tackle Patrick Lavoie Carleton Offensive Tackle Tristan Fortin Ottawa Offensive Guard Philippe Cote Western Offensive Guard Owen Mueller Windsor Defensive Tackle Melyk George Windsor Defensive Tackle Robert Keyes-Wilson Guelph Defensive End Silas Hubert Queen’s Defensive End Soren Hallschmid Western Linebacker Devin Veresuk Windsor Linebacker Peyton Ryder York SAM Linebacker Brody Clark York Free Safety Kevin Victome Ottawa Halfback Patrick Cumberbatch Ottawa Halfback Keegan Vanek Queen’s Cornerback Denny Ferdinand Ottawa Cornerback Kyle Simon-Guerin Guelph Punter Cole Crossett Waterloo Kicker Michael Horvat McMaster Returner Iain St. Arnault Queen’s Rush/Cover DJ Ryan Queen’s