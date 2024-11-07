Laurier QB Taylor Elgersma named OUA Most Outstanding Player for second time

Wilfrid Laurier University quarterback Taylor Elgersma has won the Larry Haylor Award as the most outstanding player in Ontario University Athletics for the second year in a row, taking the first step toward winning the Hec Crighton Trophy.
The six-foot-six, 212-pound passer led the Golden Hawks to their first undefeated 8-0 regular season since 2005, capturing the number-one ranking nationally for the first time since 1995. He completed 178-of-239 passes (74.5 percent) for 2,634 yards, 20 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.
Elgersma led the country with a passer efficiency rating of 187.5, while also topping the charts in terms of yardage and touchdowns thrown. He also rushed 34 times for 185 yards and scored six touchdowns on the ground to become the first back-to-back OUA M.O.P. since Tommy Denison in 2003.
The London, Ont. native will now compete against the other three conference M.O.P.s for a chance to win the Hec Crighton Trophy as the national player of the year. The last OUA player to capture the award was Waterloo quarterback Tre Ford in 2021, while a Laurier player has not won since QB Bill Kubas in 1994.
Two of the conference’s other major awards went to members of the rival Western Mustangs. Safety Jackson Findlay of North Vancouver, B.C. was named the top defensive player after collecting 29.5 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble this year and will now vie for the President’s Trophy. Offensive tackle Erik Anderson of London, Ont. was named the top lineman and will be eligible for the J.P. Metras Trophy.
McMaster receiver Jackson Taylor was voted as the conference’s top rookie after catching 32 passes for 400 yards and four touchdowns, putting himself in contention for the Peter Gorman Trophy. Ottawa quarterback Ben Maracle earned a nomination for the prestigious Russ Jackson Award for outstanding community involvement as a student-athlete. Laurier’s Michael Faulds was named Coach of the Year, while Western’s receiver coach P.J. Edgeworth was honoured as the top assistant.
In awards without a national equivalent, Ottawa linebacker Kwabena-Nana Gyimah received the Bernie Custis Champion of EDI Award for his commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Kevin Baird was given the Ken Green Officials Award of Merit for his work as a referee.
The conference also unveiled its list of 2024 all-stars on Thursday. Laurier and Western tied with eight representatives on the first team, though the Mustangs had two members of the second team compared to one for the Golden Hawks.
|
FIRST TEAM ALL-STARS
|
Quarterback
|
Taylor Elgersma
|
Laurier
|
Running Back
|
Jared Chisari
|
Queen’s
|
Running Back
|
Charles Asselin
|
Ottawa
|
Receiver
|
Seth Robertson
|
Western
|
Receiver
|
Raidan Thorne
|
Laurier
|
Receiver
|
Ethan Jordan
|
Laurier
|
Receiver
|
Kaseem Ferdinand
|
Carleton
|
Fullback/ Tight End/ H-Back
|
Sebastian Parsalidis
|
Laurier
|
Centre
|
Alex Berwick
|
Western
|
Offensive Tackle
|
Erik Andersen
|
Western
|
Offensive Tackle
|
Cooper Hamilton
|
Laurier
|
Offensive Guard
|
Josh Rietveld
|
Laurier
|
Offensive Guard
|
Mitchel Schechinger
|
Guelph
|
Defensive Tackle
|
Darien Newell
|
Queen’s
|
Defensive Tackle
|
Max von Muehldorfer
|
Western
|
Defensive End
|
Kolade Amusan
|
Windsor
|
Defensive End
|
Ifenna Onyeka
|
Carleton
|
Linebacker
|
Justin Pace
|
Queen’s
|
Linebacker
|
Riley MacLeod
|
Western
|
SAM Linebacker
|
Anthony Moretuzzo
|
Guelph
|
Free Safety
|
Jackson Findlay
|
Western
|
Halfback
|
Robert Springer
|
Windsor
|
Halfback
|
Johari Hastings
|
Laurier
|
Cornerback
|
Richard Aduboffour
|
Western
|
Cornerback
|
Istvan Assibo-Dadzie
|
Windsor
|
Punter
|
Michael Horvat
|
McMaster
|
Kicker
|
Brian Garrity
|
Western
|
Returner
|
Tayshaun Jackson
|
Laurier
|
Rush/Cover
|
Caleb Sargeant
|
Guelph
|
SECOND TEAM ALL-STARS
|
Quarterback
|
Keagan Hall
|
McMaster
|
Running Back
|
Tanner Nelmes
|
Laurier
|
Running Back
|
Donavin Milloy
|
Guelph
|
Receiver
|
Tristan Ready
|
Carleton
|
Receiver
|
Vyshonne Janusas
|
Guelph
|
Receiver
|
Willem Arseneau
|
Guelph
|
Receiver
|
Nathan Falconi
|
Queen’s
|
Fullback/ Tight End/ H-Back
|
Matteo Trifon
|
Windsor
|
Centre
|
Ethan Pyle
|
Guelph
|
Offensive Tackle
|
Patrick Lavoie
|
Carleton
|
Offensive Tackle
|
Tristan Fortin
|
Ottawa
|
Offensive Guard
|
Philippe Cote
|
Western
|
Offensive Guard
|
Owen Mueller
|
Windsor
|
Defensive Tackle
|
Melyk George
|
Windsor
|
Defensive Tackle
|
Robert Keyes-Wilson
|
Guelph
|
Defensive End
|
Silas Hubert
|
Queen’s
|
Defensive End
|
Soren Hallschmid
|
Western
|
Linebacker
|
Devin Veresuk
|
Windsor
|
Linebacker
|
Peyton Ryder
|
York
|
SAM Linebacker
|
Brody Clark
|
York
|
Free Safety
|
Kevin Victome
|
Ottawa
|
Halfback
|
Patrick Cumberbatch
|
Ottawa
|
Halfback
|
Keegan Vanek
|
Queen’s
|
Cornerback
|
Denny Ferdinand
|
Ottawa
|
Cornerback
|
Kyle Simon-Guerin
|
Guelph
|
Punter
|
Cole Crossett
|
Waterloo
|
Kicker
|
Michael Horvat
|
McMaster
|
Returner
|
Iain St. Arnault
|
Queen’s
|
Rush/Cover
|
DJ Ryan
|
Queen’s
|
ALL-ROOKIE TEAM
|
Receiver
|
Jackson Taylor
|
McMaster
|
Linebacker
|
Marco Piccioni
|
Windsor
|
Offensive Lineman
|
Simon Doncaster
|
Queen’s
|
Defensive Lineman
|
Matteo Laquintana
|
Laurier
|
Offensive Lineman
|
Jayden Savage
|
York
|
Defensive Back
|
Oskar Mcphie
|
Toronto
|
Offensive Lineman
|
Jett Hudson
|
Carleton
|
Defensive Back
|
Evan Lakatos
|
Guelph
|
Defensive Back
|
Thomas Silcox
|
Western
|
Defensive Lineman
|
Jack Lausch
|
Waterloo
|
Wide Receiver
|
Romeo Lussier
|
Ottawa
The Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks (9-0) are scheduled to host the Western Mustangs (9-1) for the 116th playing of the Yates Cup on Saturday, November 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EDT.