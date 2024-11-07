CFL slaps Lions’ LB Ace Eley, Redblacks’ LB Frankie Griffin with max fines for Semi-Final headshots

The Canadian Football League has handed down a pair of maximum fines for headshots during the Divisional Semi-Finals.

B.C. Lions’ linebacker Ayinde ‘Ace’ Eley was fined for a high hit on Saskatchewan Roughriders’ receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker in his team’s West Semi-Final loss. The American rookie out of Georgia Tech delivered the blow on a six-yard pass across the middle in the third quarter and forced a fumble from the stunned receiver, but was assessed a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness. Schaffer-Baker was shaken up on the play but later returned to the game, though he missed practice on Monday with a neck injury.

Ottawa Redblacks’ linebacker Frankie Griffin was fined for a high hit on Toronto Argonauts’ quarterback Chad Kelly in his team’s East Semi-Final loss. After a 14-yard scramble from the QB on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, the 29-year-old defender came in late with a blow to the head with his helmet as he said. A penalty was assessed and Kelly had to be placed in concussion protocol, though he returned to the game just three plays later.

Riders’ safety Nelson Lokombo was also flagged for a high hit on Lions’ receiver Keon Hatcher in the first round of the playoffs but did not receive any fine.

As per CFL policy, the amount of the fines was not disclosed. However, under the terms of the current collective bargaining agreement, the maximum amount for any punishment is equal to half a game cheque. As all players are paid $3,400 for participating in a Division Semi-Final, both Eley and Griffin will have to pay $1,700 for their offence.