Three starters return to practice with Saskatchewan Roughriders

The Saskatchewan Roughriders got plenty of reinforcements in practice on Wednesday as receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker, defensive lineman Bryan Cox Jr., and strong-side linebacker C.J. Reavis were all full participants.

All three players missed practice on Tuesday as Schaffer-Baker was dealing with a neck injury and Cox and Reavis were plagued by knee issues. All three players are regulars in Saskatchewan’s starting lineup as Schaffer-Baker caught 52 passes for 735 yards and four touchdowns this season, while Cox registered six sacks and two forced fumbles, and Reavis made 89 tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble.

Left tackle Trevor Reid missed practice for the second consecutive day due to a knee injury he suffered during the team’s win in the West Semi-Final. He was replaced in the game by Trevon Tate, who moved from right tackle to left tackle, as Logan Ferland moved to right tackle and Peter Godber took over from Ferland at centre.

Canadian defensive back Jaxon Ford (knee) missed practice for the second consecutive day, casting his status for Saturday’s West Final in doubt. Canadian defensive lineman Lake Korte-Moore, who has been out for the past month, was a limited participant on Wednesday after missing practice on Tuesday.

Saskatchewan and Winnipeg haven’t met in the playoffs since 2021 when the Blue Bombers won 21-17 despite committing five turnovers. The Roughriders haven’t appeared in the Grey Cup since winning it at home in 2013, while Winnipeg has been to the last four CFL title games, winning in 2019 and 2021 and losing in 2022 and 2023.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-8-1) will visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (11-7) for the West Final on Saturday, Nov. 9. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST and the game has already sold out.