The Ottawa Redblacks’ potential 2025 free agent list

This year, the Ottawa Redblacks made the postseason for the first time since 2018 but could not advance beyond the East Semi-Final, losing to the Toronto Argonauts.

Despite the loss, there are plenty of reasons for optimism in the nation’s capital. Dru Brown appears to be a legitimate franchise quarterback, Kalil Pimpleton looks like a great find, the offence finished fourth in net yards, and the club went a league-best 7-1-1 at home.

With that said, the team has a daunting free agent list heading into this off-season, including 15 starters from last weekend’s playoff loss.

Please note that “N” denotes nationals (ie. Canadians), “A” denotes Americans, and “G” denotes Globals.

Quarterbacks

Dustin Crum (A)

Jeremiah Masoli (A)

Running backs

DeVonte Dedmon (A)

Jamal Morrow (A)

Fullbacks

Marco Dubois (N)

Receivers

Jaelon Acklin (A)

Bralon Addison (A)

Keaton Bruggeling (N)

Justin Hardy (A)

Offensive linemen

Dariusz Bladek (N)

Dino Boyd (A)

Cyrille Hogan-Saindon (N)

Zack Pelehos (N)

Jacob Ruby (N)

Defensive linemen

Bryce Carter (A)

Lorenzo Mauldin IV (A)

Kene Onyeka (N)

Nigel Romick (N)

Michael Wakefield (A)

Linebackers

Gary Johnson Jr. (A)

Jovan Santos-Knox (A)

Silas Stewart (A)

Tyron Vrede (G)

Defensive backs

Alonzo Addae (N)

Ty Cranston (N)

Justin Howell (N)

Deandre Lamont (A)

Alijah McGhee (A)

Adarius Pickett (A)

Damon Webb (A)

Specialists

Richie Leone (A)

Running back Khalan Laborn, receivers Rasheed Bailey, Daniel Oladejo, and Maurice Ffrench, offensive linemen Drake Centers, Isaac Moore, and Hector Zapeda, defensive lineman Ronheen Bingham, linebackers Heston Lameta and Dan Basambombo, and defensive back Tobias Harris all finished the year on practice roster, which means they’re each currently free agents. Oladejo has since signed with the Montreal Alouettes.