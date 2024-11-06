Damonte Coxie limited in practice with Toronto Argonauts

Veteran receiver Damonte Coxie was a limited participant in practice with the Toronto Argonauts on Wednesday.

The six-foot-three, 200-pound native of Reserve, La. missed practice on Tuesday due to a knee injury he sustained in the club’s final regular season game. He didn’t dress for last weekend’s East Semi-Final, a game the Argonauts won over the Ottawa Redblacks by a score of 58-38.

Coxie made 59 catches for 860 yards and four touchdowns over 17 games this season, setting new career highs in receptions and yardage. He was the team’s second-leading receiver behind rookie Makai Polk.

Defensive back DaShaun Amos (knee) was a full participant on Wednesday after being limited on Tuesday, while defensive lineman Jake Ceresna (abdominal) was limited on Wednesday after being a full participant on Tuesday.

Toronto and Montreal met three times during the regular season. The Alouettes won the first meeting at BMO Field by a score of 30-20 but the Argonauts ultimately captured the season series, winning 37-18 in Montreal on July 11 and 37-31 in Toronto on Sept. 28.

These teams met in last year’s East Final, which resulted in a shocking 38-17 win for the heavy underdog Alouettes. Montreal picked Chad Kelly off four times as part of nine total Toronto turnovers, while the Alouettes needed only 197 yards of net offence in the win.

The Montreal Alouettes (12-5-1) will host the Toronto Argonauts (11-8) on Saturday, Nov. 9 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EST.