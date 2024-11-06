Brandon Alexander, Kyrie Wilson full participants in practice with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

It seems possible the Winnipeg Blue Bombers could get two veteran defenders back in the starting lineup when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Final as Brandon Alexander (hand) and Kyrie Wilson (calf) were full participants in practice with the team on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Alexander missed the team’s last two games as former second-round CFL draft pick Jake Kelly took over the starting role at safety. The 31-year-old native of Orlando, Fla. made 57 tackles and one forced fumble over 16 games this season. He has made 268 defensive tackles, 20 special teams tackles, eight interceptions, and seven forced fumbles over 89 career CFL games since joining the Blue Bombers in 2017.

Wilson played only eight games during the regular season and has dressed for only one game since the end of July. He made 28 tackles and one sack this season, making seven starts at weak-side linebacker and one start at middle linebacker. The 32-year-old native of Fresno, Calif. has made 161 defensive tackles, 15 special teams tackles, six sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble over 51 career CFL games.

Jamal Woods was also a full participant in practice despite a knee injury he suffered during the team’s regular season finale against the Montreal Alouettes. The rookie defensive tackle made 20 tackles and two sacks over 17 games this year.

Winnipeg and Saskatchewan haven’t met in the playoffs since 2021 when the Blue Bombers won 21-17 despite committing five turnovers. The Roughriders haven’t appeared in the Grey Cup since winning it at home in 2013, while Winnipeg has been to the last four CFL title games, winning in 2019 and 2021 and losing in 2022 and 2023.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (11-7) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-8-1) for the West Final on Saturday, Nov. 9. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST and the game has already sold out.