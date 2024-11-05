Winnipeg Blue Bombers moderate favourites over Saskatchewan Roughriders in West Final

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are moderate favourites over the Saskatchewan Roughriders for this year’s West Final, according to oddsmakers.

The prairie rivals met three times during the regular season in what were each closely contested games. Saskatchewan won the first meeting at Mosaic Stadium on July 19 as Shea Patterson threw for 261 yards and one touchdown to lead his team to a 19-9 victory. Ajou Ajou made four catches for 110 yards after coming off the bench, while Jameer Thurman forced Nic Demski to fumble away a potential game-tying drive in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter.

Winnipeg won the annual Labour Day Classic in Regina by a score of 35-33 despite Zach Collaros leaving the game after taking an illegal hit from Miles Brown. The Blue Bombers scored two touchdowns just before halftime, including a Nick Hallett fumble recovery off a botched punt return by Mario Alford. Brett Lauther missed a potential game-winning 60-yard field goal on the final play from scrimmage.

The Blue Bombers won the annual Banjo Bowl the following week 26-21 as Tyrell Ford intercepted Trevor Harris twice, one of which came with 45 seconds remaining in regulation. Chris Streveler, who suffered a torn ACL later in the game, scored a rushing touchdown for Winnipeg, while Kenny Lawler caught a score from Zach Collaros. Kian Schaffer-Baker had a strong outing for the visitors, catching six passes for 120 yards.

Saskatchewan and Winnipeg haven’t met in the playoffs since 2021 when the Blue Bombers won 21-17 despite committing five turnovers. The Roughriders haven’t appeared in the Grey Cup since winning it at home in 2013, while Winnipeg has been to the last four CFL title games, winning in 2019 and 2021 and losing in 2022 and 2023.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-8-1) will visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (11-7) for the West Final on Saturday, Nov. 9. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST and the game has already sold out.