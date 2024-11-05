Toronto Argonauts sign receiver Marquis McClain

The Toronto Argonauts have signed American receiver Marquis McClain to a futures contract for 2025.

The six-foot-three, 210-pound native of Crestview, Fla. made 28 catches for 400 yards and four touchdowns over 10 games during his final collegiate season at Southern University, an FCS program located in Baton Rouge, La. He previously played 38 games at Auburn University where he made three catches for 84 yards.

McClain most recently played for the Jacksonville Sharks of the Indoor Football League, making seven catches for 45 yards and one score over three games.

The Toronto Argonauts (11-8) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (12-5-1) for the East Final on Saturday, Nov. 9 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT.