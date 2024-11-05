The Calgary Stampeders’ potential 2025 free agent list

The Calgary Stampeders had a down year in 2024, finishing last in the West Division at 5-12-1 to miss the playoffs for the first time in two decades.

The team wasted no time making changes off the field, parting ways with three assistant coaches. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam won’t be back in 2025, nor will defensive coordinator Brent Monson or defensive line coach Juwan Simpson. It remains unclear if there will be more changes to the coaching staff, though head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson will remain in both roles.

Team president Jay McNeil didn’t mince words during his season-ending media availability, saying the club will be “very aggressive” this off-season as they look to reshape their roster. With that in mind, let’s take a look and see which players are currently set to hit the open market come February.

Please note that “N” denotes nationals (ie. Canadians), “A” denotes Americans, and “G” denotes Globals.

Quarterbacks

Logan Bonner (A)

Jake Maier (A)

Matthew Shiltz (A)

Tommy Stevens (A)

Running backs

Peyton Logan (A)

Dedrick Mills (A)

Fullbacks

William Langlais (N)

Receivers

Rysen John (N)

Marken Michel (A)

Tyson Middlemost (N)

Tre Odoms-Dukes (A)

Jalen Philpot (N)

Offensive linemen

D’Antne Demery (A)

Sean McEwen (N)

Kyle Saxelid (N)

Zack Williams (N)

Defensive linemen

Julian Howsare (A)

Elliott Graham (N)

Linebackers

Micah Awe (A)

Adam Konar (N)

Micah Teitz (N)

Defensive backs

Branden Dozier (A)

Tre Roberson (A)

Nick Statz (N)

Malcolm Thompson (N)

Darius Williams (A)

Kobe Williams (A)

Specialists

Aaron Crawford (N)

Cody Grace (G)

Rene Paredes (N)

Canadian linebacker Dan Basambombo, American defensive back Keaton Ellis, Global kicker Toshiki Sato, Global fullback Ron Tiavaasue, American quarterback P.J. Walker, and American returner Chandler Worthy all finished the season on the practice roster, instantly making them free agents. Basambombo has since signed with the Ottawa Redblacks.

American receiver Mike Harley Jr., American defensive lineman Jett Bush, and American defensive backs Clifford Chattman and Meiko Dotson also finished the year on the practice roster, though they’ve since signed back with Calgary for 2025.