Winnipeg Blue Bombers sell out West Final vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have sold out the West Final against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, drawing a capacity crowd of 32,343 to Princess Auto Stadium.

This marks the fourth straight year the Blue Bombers have hosted the West Final. The game fell just shy of a sellout the first two times — 31,160 in 2021 and 30,319 in 2022 — but was sold out last year as Winnipeg beat the visiting B.C. Lions.

The Blue and Gold led the CFL in attendance for the third straight year in 2024, averaging crowds of 31,196. This was the highest total in franchise history.

The prairie rivals last met in the West Final in 2021 as Winnipeg won 21-17 despite committing five turnovers. The Blue Bombers won two of three regular-season meetings against Saskatchewan this year, including the only matchup at Princess Auto Stadium.

As of the publication of this article, the weather forecast for Saturday’s game calls for a high of 11 degrees with wind gusts up to 40 kilometres per hour.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-8-1) will visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (11-7) for the West Final on Saturday, Nov. 9 with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. EST.