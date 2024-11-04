Trailblazing kicker Maya Turner leads Canada West all-stars

Canada West has unveiled its all-stars for this year with the Manitoba Bisons leading the way with nine selections.

Maya Turner became the first female athlete ever to be named an all-star in U Sports football after making 14-of-18 field goal attempts with a long of 48 yards. The native of Maple Grove, Minn. also made all 25 of her convert attempts.

Jackson Tachinski was named the conference’s all-star quarterback after throwing for 1,842 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions. The dual-threat passer from Winnipeg, Man. also rushed 80 times for 637 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Saskatchewan Huskies, Alberta Golden Bears, and UBC Thunderbirds all had five all-stars, while the Regina Rams had four, and Calgary Dinos had three.

The Regina Rams eliminated the Bisons from postseason contention this past weekend, while the Saskatchewan Huskies upset the UBC Thunderbirds. Click here for a full recap of U Sports postseason action.

The full list of all-stars can be found below. Players with asterisks (*) were unanimous choices.

QB Jackson Tachinski, Manitoba*

RB Ryker Frank, Saskatchewan

RB Breydon Stubbs, Manitoba

FB Kody Gutek, Saskatchewan*

REC Ben Britton, Calgary

REC Sam Davenport, UBC

REC AK Gassama, Manitoba

REC Daniel Wiebe, Saskatchewan*

C Mark Rauhaus, Manitoba

C Daniel Shin, Alberta

G Arvin Hosseini, UBC

G Giordano Vaccaro, Manitoba*

OT Sean Rowe, Manitoba

OT Jack Warrack, Saskatchewan DT Ty Anderson, Alberta

DT Colin Kornelson, Manitoba

DE Tarick Polius, Regina

DE Liam Reid, Calgary*

LB Seth Hundeby, Saskatchewan

LB Mitch Townsend, UBC

SAM Brandon Wong, Regina*

CB Jerrell Cummings, UBC

CB Dolani Robinson, Regina

HB Mack Bannatyne, Alberta

HB Jackson Sombach, Regina

S Nate Beauchemin, Calgary*

K Maya Turner, Manitoba

P Ben George, Manitoba

P Jonathan Giustini, Alberta

KR Alan Xiang, Alberta*

ST Chase Henning, UBC*