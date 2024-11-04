The Edmonton Elks have a new president in place and just 20 days remaining to meet his self-imposed deadline for hiring a new general manager.

At his introductory press conference, Chris Morris stated that the search for the team’s next head of football operations would conclude by November 24. That allows them just a week to interview any candidates who might be involved in the Grey Cup game. Nevertheless, the 56-year-old first-time executive says he’s on a mission to find the best possible candidate and repay his debt to the organization.

Morris has said his likely list of interviewees is between five and six names. To cover our bases, let’s look at nine possible candidates for the job around the CFL.

Ed Hervey, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Current job: General manager & senior advisor to the president of football operations

Hervey is the clear front-runner for the Edmonton job and the only candidate for whom a request to interview has already been reported. A former teammate of Morris and the architect of the Green and Gold’s last Grey Cup championship team, the 56-year-old is deeply tied to the franchise and its fall from relevancy began when he was suddenly fired from his first stint as general manager. Subsequent GM gigs with B.C. and Hamilton haven’t resulted in much success but that small sample size is outweighed by his legacy in the City of Champions.

Ted Goveia, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Current job: Assistant general manager & director of player personnel

Goveia has been near the top of the candidate list league-wide for a while now and was nearly hired by Edmonton in their last GM search before Chris Jones ultimately landed the job. Over more than a decade in Winnipeg, he has played a substantial role in shaping the team that’s gone to four straight Grey Cups and has one of the best eyes for Canadian talent out there. The former U Sports head coach’s window to get a top job won’t last forever but he can’t be counted out so long as the Bombers remain the class of the CFL.

Geroy Simon, Edmonton Elks

Current job: Interim general manager

Morris has made it clear that he will take a long look at removing Simon’s interim tag as Edmonton’s second half of the season merits it. The team went 7-6 under the guidance of the Hall of Fame receiver and some of the roster moves made as Chris Jones’ right-hand man aged very well, with rookies like Nick Anderson and Justin Rankin blossoming into stars. Right now, Simon’s legacy is tied to the man who hired him but he’s always wanted a chance to chart his own course. This could be it.

Danny McManus, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Current job: Assistant general manager & director of U.S. scouting

Alongside Goveia, McManus has done a lot of the heavy lifting in transforming Winnipeg into a perennial powerhouse. His deep connections south of the border and relentless commitment to in-person scouting rivals any in the league, helping the Bombers restock the cupboard year after year. The Hall of Fame quarterback also started for Edmonton in two campaigns with Morris providing protection, which means he understands the organizational culture the new president is trying to restore.

Ryan Rigmaiden, B.C. Lions

Current job: Assistant general manager & director of player personnel

Rigmaiden’s candidacy may have lost a little of its shine with the Lions’ disappointing finish but it is impossible to ignore the role he played in making them a CFL contender in the first place. He did the same thing for the Bombers, helping to shape that team into a champion in 2019 alongside both Goveia and McManus before bolting back to the West Coast. The fastest man in the B.C. front office — if you know, you know — has also been a title-winning general manager twice before with the Spokane Shock of the Arena Football League.

Brendan Taman, Ottawa Redblacks

Current job: Director of pro personnel

By far the most seasoned CFL front office executive on this list, Taman has been doing personnel work in the league since 1987. That time has included two stints as a general manager in Winnipeg and Saskatchewan, resulting in an 83-105-1 overall record and a Grey Cup title in 2013. He played a significant role in returning the Redblacks to the postseason this year and could bring a steady, experienced hand to the Elks — potentially even providing some paranormal assistance.

Brendan Mahoney, Calgary Stampeders

Current job: Assistant general manager & director of player personnel

Hiring anyone from Calgary right now would be a tough sell but Mahoney has an established reputation in the CFL and contributed to three Grey Cup titles during the club’s glory days. If you are inclined to believe that Dickenson in the Stampeders’ GM role is the source of their issues, there is an argument to be made his assistant should have had more say. The Simon Fraser University product is a born-and-raised Albertan and has spent many years on the CFL Draft circuit, which could help his cause with the former Golden Bears head coach.

Kyle Carson, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Current job: Assistant general manager

Another potential candidate with a pair of Grey Cup rings from time spent in Calgary’s front office, Carson’s prospects for the job only improve as the Riders advance. As one of Jeremy O’Day’s lieutenants, he’s helped oversee all aspects of their turnaround and has made some shrewd talent evaluations, with a particular eye for Canadian receivers in the draft. While it might pain Morris to hire a former Calgary Dino, the one-time reality TV star was actually born in the Edmonton suburb of Sherwood Park and his appointment could be marketed as a homecoming.

Dwayne Cameron, Calgary Stampeders

Current job: Defensive backs coach & CFL Draft coordinator

Cameron is the only coach on this list and a true dark horse, perhaps not even being seriously considered in this cycle. Nevertheless, he’s a name to watch going forward, handling business with his position group and making some savvy draft selections in his scouting capacity. For all their struggles as a team, it looks like the Stampeders hit a pair of grand slams with 2024 first-round picks Ben Labrosse and Christy Nkanu — a testament to the man managing that process.