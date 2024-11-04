3DownNation Podcast: CFL playoffs reaction, Elks hire Morris, Calgary shakes up coaching staff

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott (for the first part of the show, anyway) discuss the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders advancing in the CFL playoffs, the issues facing the Ottawa Redblacks and B.C. Lions, the finalists for this year’s league awards, the Edmonton Elks hiring Chris Morris as their new president, the Calgary Stampeders shaking up their coaching staff, and CFL English language TV ratings falling in 2024.

