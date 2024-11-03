Canadians combine for five touchdowns on historic day of NFL success

Canada Day happens in July but the National Football League decided to celebrate it on Sunday.

Four Canadian players combined to score five total touchdowns in Week 9 action, marking one of the most prolific days of production ever for athletes from north of the border. It is unclear if it set a record for the most touchdowns scored by Canadians in a single day, though the amalgamated total did pass the single-game record of four set by receiver Chase Claypool with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brampton, Ont. native Josh Palmer opened the day of scoring when he hauled in a 28-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert — his first score of the season. He caught two passes for 63 yards as the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) defeated the Cleveland Browns (2-7) by a score of 27-10.

Running back Chase Brown of London, Ont. was the next to find the end zone, cashing in on a one-yard reception from Joe Burrow. The second-year standout crossed the century mark for the first time in his career as the Cincinnati Bengals (4-5) knocked off the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) by a score of 41-25, carrying 27 times for 120 yards and catching five passes for 37 more.

Staying on the ground, Sherwood Park, Alta. native Chuba Hubbard doubled dipped in his game, rushing 15 times for 72 yards and two touchdowns. He propelled the Carolina Panthers (2-7) to a 23-22 victory over the New Orleans Saints (2-7), scoring the deciding points on a dazzling 16-yard run with just over two minutes remaining.

In between Hubbard’s two majors, tight end Theo Johnson savoured his first career touchdown, snagging a 35-yard missile from Daniel Jones. The rookie from Windsor, Ont. caught three passes for 51 yards but was the only Canadian touchdown scorer to lose, as his New York Giants (2-7) fell 27-22 to the Washington Commanders (7-2).

While the quintet of touchdowns grabbed headlines, Canadians were making big plays in the other two phases of the game as well. Tavius Robinson of Guelph, Ont. had a career day as the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) knocked off the Denver Broncos (5-4) by a 41-10 margin, recording two sacks, a tackle for loss, a batted pass, and four quarterback hits. Ottawa, Ont.’s Jesse Luketa also had a sack and a tackle for loss in the Arizona Cardinals’ (5-4) 29-9 win over the Chicago Bears (4-4).

On special teams, Sydney Brown — Chase’s identical twin brother — forced a critical fumble as the gunner on punt team as the Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) beat the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) by a score of 28-23. Michael Hoecht of Oakville, Ont. blocked a point after attempt and assisted on a sack in the Los Angeles Rams’ (4-4) 26-20 overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks (4-5).

Special teams just matters more to Canadians??‍♂️ Sydney Brown forces a fumble for the Eagles as the gunner on punt team.

There are no true-born Canadians left to play in the two remaining NFL games of the week, bringing a wild day of accomplishments to an end. However, both Minnesota Vikings’ backup quarterback Brett Rypien and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ punter Trenton Gill are entitled to citizenship through their parents, meaning true patriots are sure to claim their points too in the unlikely event either scores.