Around U Sports: Rams, Huskies complete comebacks to set up all-Saskatchewan Hardy Cup

Eight U Sports football playoff games were on the docket this weekend, three of which ended with last-minute touchdowns that resulted in upset wins. We now know who will face off in next weekend’s conference championship games but before that, let’s dig into the weekend that was.

Around U Sports is a weekly feature on 3DownNation that takes readers across the country to summarize collegiate football action from all four conferences. It will run for the full season through the Vanier Cup in Kingston, Ont. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

FB | HUSKIES SHOCK THE THUNDERBIRDS The @skhuskies stun UBC with 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to secure a 38-33 comeback win. The 87th @BioSteelSports Hardy Cup will be an all Saskatchewan affair next Saturday in Saskatoon! pic.twitter.com/BPhoA6XRqV — Canada West (@CanadaWest) November 2, 2024

No. 10 Saskatchewan Huskies, 38 — No. 9 UBC Thunderbirds, 33

The Huskies trailed by nine points entering the final minute of regulation when Anton Amundrud threw a touchdown pass to Ercy Avul. The team recovered the ensuing onside kick and Ryker Frank scored on a one-yard touchdown plunge three plays later. The loss shocked the home side as the Thunderbirds, who were without star running back Isaiah Knight due to injury, were considered a front-runner to return to the Vanier Cup. After going on the road to start the playoffs, Saskatchewan will host next week’s Hardy Cup as the highest remaining seed in Canada West.

Brian Dobie spoke after today’s playoff loss for the Manitoba Bisons, which wrapped his 29-year run with the team and 50 years as a football coach. Always gregarious. Always classy. Always player-first.#Manitoba | #Bisons | #USports pic.twitter.com/B3cKEO1Zsr — John Hodge (@JohnDHodge) November 2, 2024

Regina Rams, 28 — No. 7 Manitoba Bisons, 25

Nicholas Sirleaf caught the go-ahead touchdown from Noah Pelletier with 19 seconds remaining and Garret Hatchard clinched the win two plays later when he intercepted Jackson Tachinski. The Bisons outgained Regina by almost 70 yards but struggled with ball security as Breydon Stubbs, Michael O’Shea Jr., and AK Gassama all lost fumbles. The loss ended the career of Brian Dobie, who is retiring after a 29-year run as Manitoba’s head coach. The upset win launched Regina to its first Hardy Cup appearance since 2012.

Saint Mary’s Huskies, 21 — St. FX X-Men, 17

Allan Young hit Brycen Mayoh for a 27-yard touchdown on the final play from scrimmage to send Saint Mary’s to the Loney Bowl for the first time since 2018. Silas Fagnan threw for 376 yards and two touchdowns for the X-Men but his favourite target, Zachary Houde, lost three fumbles, including one in the fourth quarter. The loss ended St. FX’s run atop the AUS as they’d won three-straight conference titles since U Sports returned to the field after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Passe et course de ?? ??????!!!!! d’Olivier Cool! ??? 5 – ??? 27 (13:39, 3e quart) #GoLaval pic.twitter.com/YZSFUWcNJP — Rouge et Or (@rougeetor) November 2, 2024

Concordia Stingers, 18 — No. 3 Laval Rouge et Or, 41

The Rouge et Or advanced to the Dunsmore Cup for the 21st straight season as Arnaud Desjardins and Olivier Cool’s dominance carried over into the playoffs, resulting in seven receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Olivier Roy played well against a tough Laval defence, hitting Mathieu Robitaille for two scores, but it wasn’t enough as the Stingers managed only 244 yards of total offence. Laval will host the rival Montreal Carabins next week with the winner heading west for the Mitchell Bowl.

No. 5 Guelph Gryphons, 19 — No. 4 Western Mustangs, 30

These two run-heavy teams played a surprisingly pass-happy matchup as Tristan Aboud threw for 304 yards and one touchdown for Guelph and Evan Hillock led the Mustangs to the win with 314 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Kaine Stevenson, who had a stint with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats after going unselected in the 2024 CFL Draft, committed a costly turnover as he fumbled in enemy territory in the dying moments of the first half. Western’s defence got home for six sacks, 1.5 of which came from Soren Hallschmid, helping the team reach the Yates Cup for a tenth straight season.

Brayden Misseri would NOT be denied on this one, as he hauls in the pass out wide and powers down the sideline for the @WesternMustangs major. ?? ? https://t.co/grs9gSyAki#QuestForTheCup | #GUEvsWES pic.twitter.com/ko4f8D98oU — Ontario University Athletics (@OUAsport) November 2, 2024

No. 8 Queen’s Gaels, 21 — No. 2 Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks, 29

The Gaels made it a one-score game on a late 49-yard field goal from Tyler Mullan but couldn’t complete the comeback to hand Laurier its first loss of the year. Hec Crighton Trophy hopeful Taylor Elgersma threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns in the win, overcoming an early fumble to lead his team back to the Yates Cup. Ethan Gregorcic recorded Laurier’s only takeaway in the game, intercepting Queen’s quarterback Anthony Lio late in the first half to set up Elgersma’s touchdown pass to Layomi Ojutalayo.

Acadia Axemen, 0 — No. 6 Bishop’s Gaiters, 59

The Gaiters went undefeated the regular season and carried that momentum into the playoff, dominating Acadia from start to finish. Justin Quirion threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns, while Xavier Gervais, the team’s backup quarterback and kicker, threw for a score in garbage time. Bishop’s defence allowed only two first downs and 58 yards of total offence as third-year defensive back Alex MacDonald recorded an interception and recovered a fumble.

McGill Redbirds, 3 — No. 1 Montreal Carabins, 42

The top-ranked team in the country dominated this one from pole to pole as reigning Hec Crighton Trophy winner Jonathan Sénécal threw for 311 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception and rushed for 55 yards and score. McGill’s offence moved the ball decently, generating 21 first downs, but committed six turnovers as Eloa Latendresse-Regimbald threw three interceptions and he and Darius Simmons both lost fumbles. The Carabins will play in the Dunsmore Cup next week for the eleventh straight season.

Playoffs schedule

Yates Cup (OUA)

Western Mustangs at Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks (Nov. 9, 1:00 p.m. EST)

Dunsmore Cup (RSEQ)

Montreal Carabins at Laval Rouge et Or (Nov. 9, 1:00 p.m. EST)

Loney Bowl (AUS)

Saint Mary’s Huskies at Bishop’s Gaiters (Nov. 9, 2:00 p.m. EST)

Hardy Cup (Canada West)

Regina Rams at Saskatchewan Huskies (Nov. 9, 2:00 p.m. EST)