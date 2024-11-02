Xs and Argos Podcast: Toronto scores a franchise-high 58 playoff points and advance to East Final in a win over Ottawa

The Argonauts are moving on to the East Final in Montreal. On a record-setting night that saw the Argonauts score a franchise-high 58 playoff points and tie a CFL record for the most combined points scored in a playoff game, the Double Blue were simply too much for the Ottawa Redblacks to handle. Without Damonte Coxie, DaVaris Daniels and Makai Polk stepped up and Chad Kelly delivered what might have been his best game as a professional quarterback. Hosts Ben Grant and JB break it all down and go through what led to this big Toronto win.

