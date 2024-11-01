Redblacks’ All-CFL receiver Justin Hardy healthy for East Semi-Final

The Ottawa Redblacks will have one of the CFL’s top weapons back in the fold when they take to the field for the East Semi-Final.

After dipping in and out of the lineup the past three weeks with an ankle injury, veteran receiver Justin Hardy will return to the lineup with a full week of practice under his belt. The 32-year-old former NFLer is the second-leading receiver in the CFL and was recently named East Division All-CFL, having caught 97 passes for 1,343 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games.

In a corresponding move, American receiver Andre Miller has been made a healthy scratch and Canadian Daniel Oladejo has been returned to the practice squad.

On defence, the team is getting back rookie strong-side linebacker Bennett Williams after he sat out last week with a head injury. The Oregon product has stepped in admirably for injured all-star Adarius Pickett, recording 27 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, and a sack in 11 games.

Also returning this week are veteran Canadian defensive back Justin Howell and linebacker Lucas Cormier to provide depth. American defensive back Adrian Frye and rookie Canadian linebacker Dawson Pierre will be healthy scratches.

The Ottawa Redblacks (9-8-1) will visit the Toronto Argonauts (10-8) for the Eastern Semi-Final on Saturday, November 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EDT at BMO Field.