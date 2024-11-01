Montreal Carabins lead RSEQ with 11 all-star selections, including DE Jeremiah Ojo

The Laval Rouge et Or may have snaked the top seed in the RSEQ playoffs but the Montreal Carabins will have bragging rights going into the post-season after finishing with a conference-leading 11 all-star selections.
The heated Quebecois rivals finished the regular season with identical 7-1 records after splitting their two meetings, each securing a one-point victory over the other. As a result, six degrees of tie-breaking were needed to determine the playoff order, with Laval getting the edge thanks to its fewer points allowed.
However, the reigning Vanier Cup champions outdid their rivals by one accolade, receiving 11 RSEQ all-star nods to Laval’s 10. Sherbrooke received four selections, Concordia had three, and McGill finished with two.
The group of Carabins was led by defensive end Jeremiah Ojo, the RSEQ’s sack leader with seven and the presumed J.P. Metras Award nominee. Last year’s J.P. Metras nominee, defensive tackle Christopher Montas Fontenard, also made the team, as did reigning President’s Trophy winner Harold Miessan at linebacker.
Unfortunately for Montreal, they were usurped at the quarterback position and reigning Hec Crighton Trophy winner Jonathan Senecal will not repeat as an all-star. Instead, Laval’s Arnaud Desjardins will take his place after completing 75.9 percent of his passes this season for 2,373 yards, 17 touchdowns, and just one interception.
The RSEQ chooses to announce their all-stars and major award winners at separate times, meaning that the finalists for national recognition won’t be revealed until Friday, November 8.
2024 RSEQ FOOTBALL ALL-STARS
Quarterback: Arnaud Desjardins, Université Laval
Running Back: Lucas Bertet-Dembele, Université de Montréal
Running Back: Jonathan Martel-Joseph, Université de Sherbrooke
Fullback/Hybrid player: Émeric Boutin, Université Laval
Receiver: Olivier Cool, Université Laval
Receiver: Darius Simmons, McGill University
Receiver: Enrique Jaimes Leclair, Université de Montréal
Receiver: Carl Chabot, Université de Montréal
Center: Anthony Horth, Université de Sherbrooke
Guard: Alassane Diouf, Université de Montréal
Guard: Alexendre Masri-Fliss, Université Laval
Tackle: Alexandre Levac, Université de Montréal
Tackle: Domenico Piazza, McGill University
Defensive End: Jeremiah Ojo, Université de Montréal
Defensive End: Edward Boivin, Université de Sherbrooke
Defensive Tackle: Christopher Montas Fontenard, Université de Montréal
Defensive Tackle: Emilio Vidali, Concordia University
Defensive Tackle: Thomas Gosselin, Université Laval
Linebacker: Justin Cloutier, Université Laval
Linebacker: Harold Miessan, Université de Montréal
Cover Linebacker: Francis Bouchard, Université Laval
Cornerback: Jordan Lessard, Université Laval
Cornerback: Justin Dion, Université de Sherbrooke
Halfbacks: Mendel Joseph, Concordia University
Halfbacks: Edward Bolduc, Université Laval
Safety: Elijah Cramaix: Université de Montréal
Kicker: Philippe Boyer, Université de Montréal
Punter: Eric Maximuik, Concordia University
Return specialist: Louis Drolet, Université de Montréal
Rush/Cover Specialist: Ndéki Garant-Doumambila, Université Laval
The Dunsmore Cup semi-finals will both be played on Saturday, November 2. The Concordia University Stingers will visit the Université Laval Rouge et Or at 12:00 p.m. EDT, while the Université de Montréal Carabins will host the McGill University Redbirds at 3:00 p.m. EDT.