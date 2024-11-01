Montreal Carabins lead RSEQ with 11 all-star selections, including DE Jeremiah Ojo

The Laval Rouge et Or may have snaked the top seed in the RSEQ playoffs but the Montreal Carabins will have bragging rights going into the post-season after finishing with a conference-leading 11 all-star selections.

The heated Quebecois rivals finished the regular season with identical 7-1 records after splitting their two meetings, each securing a one-point victory over the other. As a result, six degrees of tie-breaking were needed to determine the playoff order, with Laval getting the edge thanks to its fewer points allowed.

However, the reigning Vanier Cup champions outdid their rivals by one accolade, receiving 11 RSEQ all-star nods to Laval’s 10. Sherbrooke received four selections, Concordia had three, and McGill finished with two.

The group of Carabins was led by defensive end Jeremiah Ojo, the RSEQ’s sack leader with seven and the presumed J.P. Metras Award nominee. Last year’s J.P. Metras nominee, defensive tackle Christopher Montas Fontenard, also made the team, as did reigning President’s Trophy winner Harold Miessan at linebacker.

Unfortunately for Montreal, they were usurped at the quarterback position and reigning Hec Crighton Trophy winner Jonathan Senecal will not repeat as an all-star. Instead, Laval’s Arnaud Desjardins will take his place after completing 75.9 percent of his passes this season for 2,373 yards, 17 touchdowns, and just one interception.

The RSEQ chooses to announce their all-stars and major award winners at separate times, meaning that the finalists for national recognition won’t be revealed until Friday, November 8.

2024 RSEQ FOOTBALL ALL-STARS

Quarterback: Arnaud Desjardins, Université Laval

Running Back: Lucas Bertet-Dembele, Université de Montréal

Running Back: Jonathan Martel-Joseph, Université de Sherbrooke

Fullback/Hybrid player: Émeric Boutin, Université Laval

Receiver: Olivier Cool, Université Laval

Receiver: Darius Simmons, McGill University

Receiver: Enrique Jaimes Leclair, Université de Montréal

Receiver: Carl Chabot, Université de Montréal

Center: Anthony Horth, Université de Sherbrooke

Guard: Alassane Diouf, Université de Montréal

Guard: Alexendre Masri-Fliss, Université Laval

Tackle: Alexandre Levac, Université de Montréal

Tackle: Domenico Piazza, McGill University

Defensive End: Jeremiah Ojo, Université de Montréal

Defensive End: Edward Boivin, Université de Sherbrooke

Defensive Tackle: Christopher Montas Fontenard, Université de Montréal

Defensive Tackle: Emilio Vidali, Concordia University

Defensive Tackle: Thomas Gosselin, Université Laval

Linebacker: Justin Cloutier, Université Laval

Linebacker: Harold Miessan, Université de Montréal

Cover Linebacker: Francis Bouchard, Université Laval

Cornerback: Jordan Lessard, Université Laval

Cornerback: Justin Dion, Université de Sherbrooke

Halfbacks: Mendel Joseph, Concordia University

Halfbacks: Edward Bolduc, Université Laval

Safety: Elijah Cramaix: Université de Montréal

Kicker: Philippe Boyer, Université de Montréal

Punter: Eric Maximuik, Concordia University

Return specialist: Louis Drolet, Université de Montréal

Rush/Cover Specialist: Ndéki Garant-Doumambila, Université Laval

The Dunsmore Cup semi-finals will both be played on Saturday, November 2. The Concordia University Stingers will visit the Université Laval Rouge et Or at 12:00 p.m. EDT, while the Université de Montréal Carabins will host the McGill University Redbirds at 3:00 p.m. EDT.