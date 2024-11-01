Former all-star receiver Damonte Coxie ruled out for Argos in East Semi-Final

The Toronto Argonauts have lost one of their biggest offensive weapons for the Eastern Semi-Final.

Receiver Damonte Coxie has been put on the one-game injured list after missing the full week of practice with a knee injury. The 27-year-old has exceeded his production after being named an East Division all-star last season and is second on the team with 59 receptions for 860 yards and four touchdowns.

American Jake Herslow, who caught a touchdown in his Argos debut last week, takes Coxie’s place in the starting lineup. Rookie Canadian first-round pick Kevin Mital is also on the roster, while star returner and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player finalist Janarion Grant can take reps at receiver after taking last week off.

The team’s biggest change may come in the trenches, where reigning Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Dejon Allen is back at right tackle after nursing an arm injury. Left guard Dylan Giffen has also returned from a back injury, bumping Gregor MacKellar back to backup duty. This year’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman finalist Ryan Hunter will jump back in at left tackle, with John Bosse and George Moore returning to the practice roster after auditioning in the regular-season finale.

Canadian defensive end Robbie Smith will also be back this week after sitting out the finale for personal reasons. Canadian receiver Tommy Nield is a healthy scratch.

The Toronto Argonauts (10-8) will host the Ottawa Redblacks (9-8-1) for the Eastern Semi-Final on Saturday, November 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EDT at BMO Field.