Big-bodied Canadian receiver Jevon Cottoy returns for B.C. Lions in West Semi-Final

The B.C. Lions are getting healthy at the right time, as massive Canadian receiver Jevon Cottoy will make his return for the Western Semi-Final.

The six-foot-five, 230-pound target hasn’t played since Week 17 due to an ankle injury. In the 11 games he has played this season, Cottoy has put up 34 receptions for 401 yards. That is the lowest total of his career since his rookie season in 2019 and represents less than half of his 2023 production, but his absence has been felt as a blocker.

To make room for Cottoy, rookie Canadian Kieran Poissant has been placed on the practice roster. The 23-year-old has caught seven passes for 58 yards in 11 games this year.

On defence, Canadian safety Adrian Greene will return from a knee injury. The third-year pro has 26 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble this season, but will remain relegated behind rookie starter Cristophe Beaulieu. Backup Charlie Ringland has been returned to the practice roster as a result.

American linebacker Ace Eley, the team’s nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie, is listed as a game-time decision after struggling with a back injury this week. The Georgia Tech product has recorded 60 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles, and a forced fumble in his first season. He is backed up by Canadian Ryder Varga, who sees substantial reps on defence in certain packages.

The B.C. Lions (9-9) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (9-8-1) for the Western Semi-Final on Saturday, November 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EDT at Mosaic Stadium.