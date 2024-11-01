3DownNation CFL picks: can Riders’ defence reign supreme in West Semi-Final?

After 21 weeks of foreshadowing, the CFL playoffs are finally upon us.

Four teams will take to the field on Saturday with dreams of extending their season, as the Redblacks visit the Argos and the B.C. Lions travel to meet the Riders.

Ben Grant remains in complete control of both of our pick competitions with just five games remaining for others to make up ground. Peter Klein, Troy Durrell, John Hodge and Ryan Ballantine have all been formally eliminated from straight-up contention, while just Joel Gasson, Santino Filoso, and Hodge remain alive against the spread.

Here are our picks for the Divisional Semi-Finals in the CFL.

Saturday, Nov. 2: Ottawa Redblacks at Toronto Argonauts — 3:00 p.m. EDT

The Redblacks are back in the postseason for the first time since 2018 and will travel down the highway to Toronto, where the Argos are set to host a playoff game for the fourth straight year. The two clubs clashed just twice this year, splitting the season series in compelling fashion. Ottawa blew the doors off the Boatmen back in Week 14, exploiting controversial QB Chad Kelly for four interceptions. Toronto responded in a similar fashion in Week 20, only for the Redblacks to storm back with two onside kicks in the fourth quarter to keep it close. The visitors hope that momentum continues after snapping a five-game losing streak last week, while the Argos may have to get the job done without top outside target Damonte Coxie.

ABBOTT: This is a different matchup than it was a few weeks ago and there will be questions about how Chad Kelly responds in his first playoff outing since last year’s East Final collapse. However, like him or not, Kelly has responded convincingly to every challenge or doubt he’s faced since coming off of suspension.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Ottawa.

BALLANTINE: Chad Kelly put up one of the worst playoff performances in a long time last season and I’m one to bet on trends.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

DURRELL: While I think the Redblacks have looked better in the last couple of weeks, Toronto is very strong at home. The Argos got hot at the right time and are the team to beat in the East.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Ottawa.

FILOSO: Throw out the ups and downs of the regular season, along with each team’s record. This is a fresh start and both coaches will have their teams fired up. It’s cliché but this game will turn on who imposes their will in the trenches. Give me a Redblacks squad everyone is counting out.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

GASSON: A few weeks ago this looked poised to be a Toronto blowout. The play of Dru Brown last week certainly makes this more interesting but I think the Argos are still the better overall team.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

GRANT: In their two meetings this year, these teams scored a combined 137 points, but I expect both defences to slow down the pace on Saturday. Ottawa won’t be able to run at all, but their passing attack should keep them close. Toronto, meanwhile, will chew up the clock with sustained drives, but may have trouble getting into the endzone. Field goals alone won’t do it.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HERRERA-VERGARA: It’s the start of a new season. The Redblacks will surprise with a very good performance but in the end, the Argos will show why they are the better team

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HODGE: The Redblacks are a good team but they’ve struggled on the road and I’m not sure Dru Brown will get enough protection against a dominant Toronto front. I think the Argonauts take this one, though this spread seems a little wide.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HOSKINS: Ottawa looks like they have started to get things together and being in the playoffs for the first time in a while should provide a spark. If they were at home, I’d pick the upset. However, they are on the road and barring a repeat collapse from the QB in double blue, I see the Argos going to the East Final.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Ottawa.

KLEIN: The Redblacks’ only road wins this year came against Calgary and Edmonton. The Argos are playing their best football at the right time on both sides of the ball so I just don’t think Ottawa will be able to hang in this one.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Toronto 8, Ottawa 2

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Ottawa 8, Toronto 2

Saturday, Nov. 2: B.C. Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders — 6:30 p.m. EDT

The Lions and Riders each logged a dominant victory against the other to split their season series but the two have yet to clash at their best, as B.C.’s win came while Trevor Harris was out injured and Saskatchewan’s occurred with Vernon Adams Jr. riding the pine. When healthy and properly utilized, those two QBs might be the best in the CFL right now and that provides the possibility for fireworks in Regina. Both sides will be well rested as the Lions are coming off a bye and the Riders pulled most of their starters for a meaningless regular-season finale. Temperatures at Mosaic Stadium should be brisk but above freezing, a fact that could help the fair-weather Leos but might also lead to a more raucous Rider Nation.

ABBOTT: I was on record as saying the Lions wouldn’t win another game after Week 18 but that was before I saw how the team responded to Vernon Adams Jr. in their finale. This team still has some fatal flaws but belief in VA will give them enough juice to pull one playoff upset and potentially save Rick Campbell’s job.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

BALLANTINE: There are times when you can be a chaos agent and root for the outcome that will be most interesting. The Lions winning with Adam’s under center would lead to one of the most entertaining offseasons in recent memory, so pass the quinoa salad.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

DURRELL: Vernon Adams Jr. returning definitely gives B.C. more of a shot than I would’ve been willing to give them a few weeks ago, but the Riders defence has a knack for forcing turnovers and Trevor Harris has steadied the ship on offence. Therefore I like the Green and White to advance and give us a playoff version of the Banjo Bowl.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

FILOSO: The Vernon Adams Jr.-led Lions are capable of putting up points, but will it be enough against a Rider team that will be feeding off their frenzied fans? I think so.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

GASSON: Much like the East Semi, this game looked like a foregone conclusion a few weeks ago. Then Vernon Adams returned and unsurprisingly gave the Lions some life. Can they sustain that through a bye? Can the Lions D hold up against a Trevor Harris-led offence that’s been moving the ball well for weeks? I don’t know, but this could be the best game of the playoffs.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

GRANT: The Riders will put up their points, but this game will come down to whether the Lions can keep Vernon Adams upright. B.C. needs an effective rushing attack to keep Saskatchewan’s pass rushers from pinning their ears back, and that’s where I think they’ll break down.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: B.C.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The B.C. Lions have found some new life with Vernon Adams Jr. but it was only one game and the bye week might slow down the momentum. The Riders have played good football to end the season and they have the weapons to create turnovers

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: B.C.

HODGE: The Lions are a completely different team with Vernon Adams Jr. at the helm but it’s tough to overlook how consistently Trevor Harris has played and how many takeaways the Riders have generated this season. This one should be a dandy.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: B.C.

HOSKINS: Saskatchewan has been playing excellent football as of late. VA vs Harris is a great storyline for QBs who have had both giant performances and struggles in big games. It should be a classic but I have the home team with the edge.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

KLEIN: Vernon Adams gives this game a much different look, but he has had some issues with turnovers and this Riders team can take advantage of that. Combine that with the first playoff game in Regina in a few years and this one is looking good for the Green and White.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Saskatchewan 7, B.C. 3

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: B.C. 6, Saskatchewan 4

Records to date (straight-up)

GRANT — 51-28-2

GASSON — 49-30-2

FILOSO — 48-31-2

ABBOTT — 48-31-2

HERRERA-VERGARA — 47-32-2

HOSKINS — 47-32-2

KLEIN — 45-34-2

DURRELL — 43-36-2

HODGE — 43-36-2

BALLANTINE — 37-42-2

Records to date (against the spread)

GRANT — 48-34

GASSON — 46-34

HODGE — 45-36

FILOSO — 44-37

HERRERA-VERGARA — 41-40

HOSKINS — 41-40

DURRELL — 40-41

ABBOTT — 40-41

KLEIN — 37-44

BALLANTINE — 32-49