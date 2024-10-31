Toronto Argonauts favoured over Ottawa Redblacks in East Semi-Final

The Toronto Argonauts are healthy favourites over the Ottawa Redblacks in the East Semi-Final on Saturday.

The East Division rivals met twice during the regular season, splitting the meetings one game apiece. The Redblacks won 41-27 at BMO Field in September, while the Boatmen won 38-31 in Ottawa earlier this month. Franchise quarterbacks Chad Kelly and Dru Brown started both games for their respective teams.

The Redblacks could be poised to get some key players back from injury as receiver Justin Hardy (ankle), strong-side linebacker Bennett Williams (head), and defensive back Justin Howell (knee) are all full participants in practice. The same is true for Toronto as right tackle Dejon Allen (arm), left tackle Isaiah Cage (hip), and linebacker Jonathan Jones (hamstring) are all full participants in practice, though receiver Damonte Coxie hasn’t been practicing due to a knee problem.

This marks the first time since 1990 that Toronto and Ottawa have met in the playoffs. The Argonauts won that meeting 34-25 at home before losing to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the East Final the following week.

The Argonauts have qualified for four straight postseason berths, though this marks the first time since 2012 that they’re hosting the East Semi-Final. The team beat Edmonton by a score of 42-26 in that game before going on a run to upset the Calgary Stampeders in the Grey Cup. Meanwhile, this marks Ottawa’s first postseason berth since 2018.

The Toronto Argonauts (10-8) will host the Ottawa Redblacks (9-8-1) on Saturday, Nov. 2 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT.