Two members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders have been fined for illegal hits during the team’s regular-season finale against the Calgary Stampeders.

Cornerback Marcus Sayles was fined for making low contact with both receiver Reggie Begelton and running back Dedrick Mills. Meanwhile, offensive lineman Jacob Brammer was punished for a late and unnecessary hit against strong-side linebacker Bailey Devine-Scott.

Sayles, who was given West Division All-CFL honours earlier this week, has recorded 57 defensive tackles and four interceptions since joining the Riders. The 30-year-old is in his sixth CFL season and was cut by the B.C. Lions after training camp.

Brammer is in his first professional season after attending North Texas (2017-22) and Vanderbilt (2023). He has started five games as a rookie, with his last being the team’s 27-12 loss to Calgary.

As per CFL policy, the fine amounts were not disclosed. Under the terms of the current collective bargaining agreement, the maximum allowable fine is half a game-cheque.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (9-8-1) will host the B.C. Lions (9-9) for the West Semi-Final on Saturday, November 2 at 6:30 p.m. EDT.