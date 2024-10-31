Canadian quarterback Kurtis Rourke will be back in the lineup for Indiana University on Saturday, less than two weeks after undergoing surgery on his right thumb.

“Kurtis Rourke will start and play the game,” head coach Curt Cignetti said on his weekly radio show. “He has taken more reps every day. He built on Tuesday (in practice), he took every rep on Wednesday and every rep today (Thursday). Every day he looks sharper and sharper and sharper.”

Rourke suffered an injury to the thumb of his throwing hand during the Hoosiers’ Week 8 victory over Nebraska, exiting the game at halftime. He underwent surgery on the digit on Monday, October 21 and was forced to sit out the team’s Week 9 win over Washington.

Prior to his injury, the native of Oakville, Ont. had completed 74.6 percent of his passes this season for 1,941 yards, 15 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He leads the NCAA in pass efficiency, while also rushing for 45 yards and two scores.

The 23-year-old transfer from Ohio University has led Indiana to a historic 8-0 start and is now considered a candidate for the Heisman Trophy. The Hoosiers are one of just eight undefeated teams remaining in the FBS and are currently ranked 13th in the nation by the Associated Press.

Rourke is the top-ranked prospect in the 2025 CFL Draft, though he’s expected to earn an opportunity in the NFL before considering a move north. He is the younger brother of B.C. Lions’ quarterback Nathan Rourke.

The Indiana Hoosiers (8-0) will return to action on Saturday, November 2 when they’ll visit the Michigan State Spartans (4-4) at 3:30 p.m. EDT.