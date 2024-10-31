Brady Oliveira, Bo Levi Mitchell headline 2024 CFL award nominees

The Canadian Football League has unveiled the division winners of this year’s awards as voted on from the team nominees, which were announced last week.
The league winner will be unveiled at the CFL Awards on Thursday, Nov. 14 in Vancouver, B.C. Voting will be conducted by the national and local members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the CFL’s nine head coaches. The Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award and Tom Pate Memorial Award will also be handed out.
Most Outstanding Player
RB Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg Blue Bombers
QB Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Most Outstanding Canadian
RB Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg Blue Bombers
DL Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, Montreal Alouettes
Most Outstanding Defensive Player
DB Rolan Milligan Jr., Saskatchewan Roughriders
LB Tyrice Beverette, Montreal Alouettes
Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman
OL Logan Ferland, Saskatchewan Roughriders
OL Ryan Hunter, Toronto Argonauts
Most Outstanding Special Teams Player
K Sean Whyte, B.C. Lions
KR Janarion Grant, Toronto Argonauts
Most Outstanding Rookie
LB Nick Anderson, Edmonton Elks
REC Shemar Bridges, Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Coach of the Year
Corey Mace, Saskatchewan Roughriders
Jason Maas, Montreal Alouettes