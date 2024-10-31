Brady Oliveira, Bo Levi Mitchell headline 2024 CFL award nominees

The Canadian Football League has unveiled the division winners of this year’s awards as voted on from the team nominees, which were announced last week.

The league winner will be unveiled at the CFL Awards on Thursday, Nov. 14 in Vancouver, B.C. Voting will be conducted by the national and local members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the CFL’s nine head coaches. The Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award and Tom Pate Memorial Award will also be handed out.

Most Outstanding Player

RB Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

QB Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Most Outstanding Canadian

RB Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

DL Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, Montreal Alouettes

Most Outstanding Defensive Player

DB Rolan Milligan Jr., Saskatchewan Roughriders

LB Tyrice Beverette, Montreal Alouettes

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman

OL Logan Ferland, Saskatchewan Roughriders

OL Ryan Hunter, Toronto Argonauts

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player

K Sean Whyte, B.C. Lions

KR Janarion Grant, Toronto Argonauts

Most Outstanding Rookie

LB Nick Anderson, Edmonton Elks

REC Shemar Bridges, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Coach of the Year

Corey Mace, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Jason Maas, Montreal Alouettes