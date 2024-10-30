The Edmonton Elks have hired Chris Morris as their new team president.

“Chris was a winner and a leader during his time as an Eskimo,” said team owner Larry Thompson in a statement. “As a teacher, principal, and most recently coach of the Golden Bears, Chris has strived for excellence and commanded respect.”

“His connection to our past, leadership attributes, and understanding of what it takes to win made him the right choice to lead us into 2025 and beyond.”

The 56-year-old native of Scarborough, Ont. played 237 regular season games along Edmonton’s offensive line after being selected with the eighth overall pick in the 1992 CFL Draft out of the University of Toronto. He won three Grey Cups before retiring in 2005 and was inducted into the EE Wall of Honour in 2008.

“This is a dream opportunity for me,” said Morris. “As a proud EE Alum and passionate supporter of football in Northern Alberta, I know how much this club means to the community and I look forward to continuing our tradition of giving back and winning football games.”

“I’d like to thank Larry and outgoing president and CEO Rick LeLacheur for giving me the chance to come back to the place I consider my football home. It’s a job I don’t take lightly and I’m excited to get to work and return us to our winning ways.”

Morris was a teacher in Edmonton during the latter part of his playing career and eventually became the principal of Spruce Avenue Junior High School in 2009. He has spent the past 12 seasons as the head coach of the University of Alberta Golden Bears, winning the Frank Tindall Trophy in 2023 as the top football coach in all of U Sports.

Rick LeLacheur has been Edmonton’s president since August 2023 when he took over from Victor Cui on an interim basis.

“As a player, Chris was one of the best and as a leader in our community, Chris has continued to show the attributes we were looking for in a president and CEO,” said LeLacheur. “I look forward to supporting Chris during his transition and watching him succeed in the coming years.”

LeLacheur previously indicated that the Elks would rely on their new president to hire a permanent general manager, possibly even by Grey Cup. Geroy Simon has been the team’s interim GM since Chris Jones was fired in July.