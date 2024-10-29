Toronto Argonauts’ QB Nick Arbuckle named CFL’s top performer for Week 21 by PFF

Toronto Argonauts’ quarterback Nick Arbuckle has been named the CFL’s top performer for Week 21 by Pro Football Focus (PFF) with a grade of 91.7.

The 31-year-old native of Oxnard, Calif. completed 23-of-32 pass attempts for a career-high 378 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in his team’s 31-30 loss to Edmonton. Arbuckle didn’t enter the game until the second quarter after Cameron Dukes got the start and completed five-of-seven pass attempts for 40 yards in the first quarter.

Arbuckle dressed for all 18 regular season games with the Argonauts this year, recording 799 passing yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Ottawa Redblacks’ defensive back Damon Webb was PFF’s highest-graded defensive player of the week, earning a score of 82.2. He made three defensive tackles and one interception to help his team defeat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats by a score of 37-31.

The Montreal Alouettes had the highest-graded offensive line of the week with a group grade of 88.5. Left tackle Nick Callender was the top individual performer at 81.4, followed by centre Justin Lawrence (81.3) and left guard Pier-Olivier Lestage (79.2).

The CFL partnered with PFF for the first time ahead of the 2023 season. The company uses game footage to review every player on the field and grades their individual performances on a scale from zero to 100.

The league unveils the top-graded players from PFF each week. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play at least 10. Ties are broken by the number of snaps played.

The top-graded players from each position were as follows for Week 21.

QB | Nick Arbuckle | Toronto | 91.7

RB | Deonta McMahon | Toronto | 68.5

REC | Makai Polk | Toronto | 86.6

OL | Brett Boyko | Edmonton | 85.6

DL | Jordan Domineck | Montreal | 78.6

LB | Tony Jones | Winnipeg | 77.7

DB | Damon Webb | Ottawa | 82.2

RET | Isaiah Wooden | Hamilton | 90.9

K/P | Sergio Castillo | Winnipeg | 78.1

ST | Isaac Darkangelo | Toronto | 89.6

The top ten graded offensive and defensive performances from the 2024 season thus far are as follows.

94.6 | W2 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | B.C. 94.0 | W1 | QB | Jake Maier | Calgary 93.9 | W11 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan 93.6 | W20 | QB | Chad Kelly | Toronto 93.6 | W5 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | B.C. 93.1 | W17 | QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg 93.0 | W3 | QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Edmonton 92.7 | W9 | DB | Royce Metchie | Toronto 92.7 | W20 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | B.C. 92.5 | W16 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan