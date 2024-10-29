Hall of Fame CFL player Gene Makowsky loses seat in Saskatchewan election

Canadian Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman Gene Makowsky has lost his seat in the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly (SLA) following Monday’s provincial election.

The 51-year-old was elected to the SLA in 2011 as a member of the Saskatchewan Party in the constituency of Regina Dewdney immediately following the conclusion of his final CFL season. He was re-elected in Regina Gardner Park, a redistributed electoral district, in 2016 and again in 2020.

Makowsky ran in the redistributed district of Regina University this year but lost to NDP candidate Sally Housser. The constituency was one of the most closely contested in the province with Housser garnering 3,662 votes to Makowsky’s 3,199, as per Elections Saskatchewan.

The native of Saskatoon, Sask. attended Walter Murray Collegiate before playing collegiately at the University of Saskatchewan. He was selected in the second round of the 1995 CFL Draft by the Saskatchewan Roughriders and played 17 seasons with the team.

Makowsky earned five CFL all-star selections, seven West Division all-star selections, two Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman awards, and won one Grey Cup over his career. He was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

The Riders (9-8-1) will host the B.C. Lions (9-9) for the West Semi-Final on Saturday, Nov. 2 with kickoff slated for 5:30 p.m. EDT.