Fit check: Saskatchewan Roughriders to wear obsidian greens in West Semi-Final

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will wear their obsidian green alternate uniforms when they host the B.C. Lions for the West Smi-Final on Saturday.

Saskatchewan unveiled the alternate look back in May, which received generally positive feedback from fans. The team wore the jerseys twice during the regular season, including a 19-9 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on July 19 and a 27-12 loss to the Calgary Stampeders on Oct. 26.

The Riders and Lions met twice during the regular season with B.C. winning in Vancouver on July 13 by a score of 35-20 and Saskatchewan winning 39-8 in Regina on Oct. 12.

Trevor Harris didn’t play for the Riders in the loss as Shea Patterson threw for 278 yards and one interception on the west coast, while Vernon Adams Jr. wasn’t under centre for the Lions during their blowout loss earlier this month. As such, this will mark the first time the veteran quarterbacks face off against each other this year.

The Riders (9-8-1) will host the B.C. Lions (9-9) on Saturday, Nov. 2 with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. EDT.