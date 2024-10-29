CFL unveils nine finalists for Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award

The Canadian Football League has unveiled nine finalists for the Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award, which is presented annually to a Canadian CFL player who best demonstrates the attributes of our country’s veterans: strength, perseverance, courage, comradeship, and community contribution.

This year’s nominees are B.C. linebacker Boseko Lokombo, Calgary kicker Rene Paredes, Edmonton defensive lineman Jacob Plamondon, Saskatchewan long snapper Jorgen Hus, Winnipeg offensive lineman Chris Kolankowski, Hamilton offensive lineman David Beard, Toronto receiver Dejon Brissett, Ottawa kicker Lewis Ward, and Montreal receiver Regis Cibasu.

The award was founded in 2010 and pays tribute to the late Jake Gaudaur, a World War II veteran and the longest-serving commissioner in league history. The winner will be selected by a committee of three individuals from Veterans Affairs Canada, TSN analyst Glen Suitor, CFLPA interim executive director Peter Dyakowski, and CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie and unveiled during the CFL’s awards show on Thursday, Nov. 14 in Vancouver.

The five most recent winners of the awards are Saskatchewan receiver Brayden Lenius, Saskatchewan offensive lineman Dan Clark, Hamilton offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl, Montreal long snapper Martin Bédard, and B.C. fullback Rolly Lumbala.