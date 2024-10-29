Calgary Stampeders sign four players back for 2025

The Calgary Stampeders have signed four American players, including receiver Mike Harley Jr., defensive lineman Jett Bush, and defensive backs Clifford Chattman and Meiko Dotson. All four finished the year on Calgary’s practice roster, briefly making them free agents.

Harley Jr. spent the 2022 season on the practice roster with the Cleveland Browns and has since been a member of the Ottawa Redblacks, Miami Dolphins, and the UFL’s DC Defenders. The five-foot-eleven, 180-pound native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. played 59 collegiate games at the University of Miami, recording 182 catches for 2,158 yards and 15 touchdowns, 36 rushing yards, and 244 return yards.

Bush played 58 collegiate games over five seasons at the University of Texas, notching 63 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble. The six-foot-two, 243-pound edge rusher attended rookie mini-camp with the New England Patriots in 2024.

Chattman made three defensive tackles and one pass knockdown in Calgary’s annual Red and White game in 2024 while participating in training camp but didn’t see any regular season action. The six-foot-five, 210-pound native of New Orleans, La. signed with the Atlanta Falcons after going unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft and made seven tackles and one sack during the preseason, though he was released amid final cuts.

Over 18 collegiate games at the University of Texas at San Antonio, Chattman made 90 tackles, two tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, five interceptions, one forced fumble, and 15 pass knockdowns and was named first-team All-Conference USA as a senior.

Dotson played one game with the Stampeders this past year, making one special teams tackle. He played two collegiate seasons at Florida State, making 21 tackles and one forced fumble over 10 games. He was named first-team All-Conference at Florida Atlantic in 2019 following stints at Georgia Tech and Garden City Community College and has since been a member of the Houston Texans and the USFL’s New Jersey Generals.